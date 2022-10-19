Black Adam First Reviews: Dwayne Johnson Impresses but Critics Call DC Film 'Anti Entertaining'

DC’s next superhero flick Black Adam is all set to release in India on October 20. The film starring Dwayne Johnson, Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo, Pierce Brosnan and Jennifer Holland among others has created quite the buzz. However, early reviews of the film suggest that critics are not impressed with the DC film. According to a report in Variety, the Jaume Collet-Serra directorial stands at a 32% approval rate from top critics on the review website Rotten Tomatoes. Going by this number, it marks the lowest such figure for a DC film since Justice League, the publication adds. The broader group of approved critics, however, rated it at 54%.

Although critics have praised Dwayne Johnson’s performance, the reviews range from negative to slightly positive. “Black Adam’s big-screen debut doesn’t exactly capture lightning in a bottle,” wrote IGN.

However, another slightly positive review of the film read, “BLACK ADAM is an action-packed crowd pleaser,

@TheRock is at the top of his game. Doctor Fate and Hawkman are standouts and the JSA fleshes out the DC universe. The surprise everyone’s been waiting for definitely delivers, and it will get fans excited for the future. #BlackAdam”

“Johnson’s massive bulk, planet-sized head and sly gift for deadpan humour all make him a great superhero,” Peter Bradshaw wrote for The Guardian.

Critic John Defore wrote for The Hollywood Reporter, “And this passion project serves the character well, setting him up for adventures one hopes will be less predictable than this one.” Rolling Stone’s review read, “not even the pleasure of watching Johnson enter into a blockbuster template he seemed destined to dominate can make up for how generic, flavorless and incoherent this is.”

The Wrap’s review called the film ‘anti-entertaining.’ Indie Wire writes, “He (Johnson) doesn’t have the stomach to make Black Adam much of an antihero, let alone a bad guy (the character is workshopping catchphrases within a few scenes of waking up, and has a habit of disappearing from sight whenever things get complicated).

The Black Adam trailer opens with Black Adam’s origin story, revealing how the superhero went from being a human to a god. It teases sacrifices, lab experiments and whatnot. However, once he transforms, he appears unbeatable. The trailer shows the superhero oscillating between white and black characteristics. The trailer also features Pierce Brosnan, who plays Doctor Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher.

