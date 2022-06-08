Black Adam Poster: Dwayne Johnson Highlights His Muscles As He Debuts As DC Anti-Hero

The poster of Dwayne Johnson starrer Black Adam has been released. On Wednesday, the makers of the movie released a new poster to raise excitement among fans. They also announced that the trailer of the film will be released on June 8 at 6 AM PT which means that it will be released at 6:30 PM today in India.

In the poster, Johnson is seen flaunting his muscles in a uniform of Black Adam. Yellow light can also be seen on his chest. The poster also added a new tagline to the film. “The world needed a hero, It got Black Adam,” it read. Dwayne Johnson also shared the poster on his official social media handles and wrote, “The world needed a hero. It got Black Adam. World premiere trailer of #BlackAdam⚡️ drops TOMORROW. Hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change.”

Check out Black Adam Poster Here:

The world needed a hero It got Black Adam World premiere trailer of #BlackAdam⚡️ drops TOMORROW. Hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change. #ManInBlack@SevenBucksProd@WBPictures@DCComics pic.twitter.com/Df8qsfX95l — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 7, 2022

Meanwhile, fans are also excited for the trailer of the movie. Twitter is flooded with fans talking about it. “Black Adam trailer tomorrow… the DC Fandom teaser was legit, so I can’t wait to see what we get in this one,” one of the fans wrote. “Street need Black Adam trailer asap,” another tweet read.

Black Adam revolves around an Egyptian antihero who escapes imprisonment after 5,000 years. In the movie, Johnson will be playing the role of a supervillain at the beginning of the 20th century i.e when the Justice Society of America was still the leading superhero group protecting Earth. Apart from Dwayne Johnson, the film also stars Quintessa Swindell, Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo and Aldis Hodge among others. Black Adam is all set to hit theaters on October 21 this year.

