MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Black Adam Will 'Probably' Start Production by Summer End, Says Dwayne Johnson

Image: Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam

Image: Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam

"Black Adam is a passion project for me. It is a role that I hold near and dear to my DNA," says Dwayne Johnson.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 1:04 PM IST
Share this:

Hollywood action star Dwayne Johnson has said that his upcoming DC film, "Black Adam" is likely to go on floors by the end of summer.


The film is a spin-off from Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's "Shazam!", featuring Zachary Levi.


Johnson, who has been attached to play the anti-hero for almost a decade, shared the update in an Instagram Q&A session.


Asked about the status of the film, the actor said, "We plan on shooting probably at the end of summer now. Probably pushed maybe into August, maybe September."

Johnson was in the middle of production on Netflix film "Red Notice", but its shoot was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.


Johnson said he is excited to start working on "Black Adam", for which he started training in January.


"I have been training so hard for months and months and months for 'Black Adam'. And that is a passion project for me. It is a role that I hold near and dear to my DNA. So, I can't wait," he said.


Black Adam first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power. The character became an anti-hero in the early 2000s.


Jaume Collet-Serra, who collaborated with Johnson on "Jungle Cruise", is attached to direct.


The film is set to hit theaters Dec. 22, 2021.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,988

    +940*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,363

    +1011*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,035

    +56*  

  • Total DEATHS

    339

    +15*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,356,506

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,929,227

    +5,379

  • Cured/Discharged

    452,618

     

  • Total DEATHS

    119,759

    +141
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres