English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jussie Smollett, TV Show Empire’s Black, Gay Actor Attacked in Chicago; Hate Crime Suspected
An American actor-singer, Jussie Smollett came out as gay in 2015 on Ellen DeGeneres’ TV show.
Image: Instagram/Jussie Smollett
Black, openly-gay actor Jussie Smollett of the US television program Empire was hospitalised Tuesday in Chicago following a possibly hate-motivated attack in which assailants tied a rope around his neck, police and his co-workers said.
News of the early morning attack left the entertainment world reeling and gay advocacy groups speaking out in support of the 36-year-old actor.
Smollett was beaten at around 2:00 am by two attackers who yelled "racial and homophobic slurs" while he walked downtown in the third-biggest US city, said police, who did not name him but said the victim was an actor from Empire.
Smollett's fellow cast members and production company identified him as the victim. The attackers poured "an unknown chemical substance" on him, and then wrapped a rope around the actor's neck, according to police.
"Given the severity of the allegations, we are taking this investigation very seriously and treating it as a possible hate crime," the Chicago Police Department said.
The actor and singer was reportedly in Chicago for a scheduled Saturday concert.
Senator Kamala Harris of California, who on the weekend launched her 2020 campaign to be America's first black female president, called the incident "an attempted modern day lynching."
"No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or colour of their skin. We must confront this hate," Harris said on Twitter.
Members of the Empire production team and cast, as well as the studio that produces the program, also spoke out. "The entire studio, network and production stands united in the face of any despicable act of violence and hate—and especially against one of our own," 20th Century Fox Television said in a statement.
The show's co-creator Lee Daniels posted an Instagram video calling Jussie "my son." "You didn't deserve, nor anybody deserves, to have a noose put around your neck," Daniels said, addressing the actor.
"Hold your head up Jussie. I'm with you. I'll be there in a minute. It's just another f****ng day in America," he said.
Advocacy groups including the The Trevor Project and the American Civil Liberties Union, quickly offered their support as well. "LGBTQ people of colour live at multiple intersections of oppression, too often facing violence compounded by both racism and homophobia," the ACLU said.
"This isn't the America we want to live in."
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
News of the early morning attack left the entertainment world reeling and gay advocacy groups speaking out in support of the 36-year-old actor.
Smollett was beaten at around 2:00 am by two attackers who yelled "racial and homophobic slurs" while he walked downtown in the third-biggest US city, said police, who did not name him but said the victim was an actor from Empire.
Smollett's fellow cast members and production company identified him as the victim. The attackers poured "an unknown chemical substance" on him, and then wrapped a rope around the actor's neck, according to police.
"Given the severity of the allegations, we are taking this investigation very seriously and treating it as a possible hate crime," the Chicago Police Department said.
The actor and singer was reportedly in Chicago for a scheduled Saturday concert.
Senator Kamala Harris of California, who on the weekend launched her 2020 campaign to be America's first black female president, called the incident "an attempted modern day lynching."
"No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or colour of their skin. We must confront this hate," Harris said on Twitter.
.@JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019
This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate.
Members of the Empire production team and cast, as well as the studio that produces the program, also spoke out. "The entire studio, network and production stands united in the face of any despicable act of violence and hate—and especially against one of our own," 20th Century Fox Television said in a statement.
The show's co-creator Lee Daniels posted an Instagram video calling Jussie "my son." "You didn't deserve, nor anybody deserves, to have a noose put around your neck," Daniels said, addressing the actor.
"Hold your head up Jussie. I'm with you. I'll be there in a minute. It's just another f****ng day in America," he said.
Advocacy groups including the The Trevor Project and the American Civil Liberties Union, quickly offered their support as well. "LGBTQ people of colour live at multiple intersections of oppression, too often facing violence compounded by both racism and homophobia," the ACLU said.
"This isn't the America we want to live in."
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Man City's Title Bid Rocked by Newcastle, United Stage Late Escape
- Here’s What Nick Jonas Gave Parineeti Chopra and Other Bridesmaids for ‘Joota Chupai’ Ceremony
- Ban or Not? No one Knows Why Two-Time National Award Winning Director's Film on Kashmir is Stalled from Release
- Ravi Kishan's Daughter Riva to Make Her Bollywood Debut With Padmini Kolhapure's Son Priyaank
- Apple Will Reduce iPhone Prices in Some Countries, as iPhone Sales Revenue Fell 15 Percent in Q1 2019
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results