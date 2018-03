Black Mirror Renewed For Fifth Season, Netflix Tweets Out Announcement

The future will be brighter than ever. pic.twitter.com/slVeg3VPd7 — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) March 5, 2018

After a mixed bag of offerings with its fourth season , Black Mirror will return to a screen near you for its new season. Details are sketchy, with Netflix having merely dropped a teaser on Twitter on Monday evening, showing a bank of screens playing different episodes from the show's previous seasons, before they're all replaced by Black Mirror's trademark loading visuals and cracked frame. The teaser ends with a 'Be Right Back.'Netflix captioned the video with "The future will be brighter than ever", a play on the show's premise of the near-future digital dystopia humanity may soon come under.Black Mirror is an anthology series that taps into our collective unease with the modern world, with each stand-alone episode a sharp, suspenseful tale exploring themes of contemporary techno-paranoia leading to an unforgettable – and sometimes unsettling – conclusion. Without questioning it, technology has transformed all aspects of our lives; in every home; on every desk; in every palm - a plasma screen; a monitor; a Smartphone – a Black Mirror reflecting our 21st Century existence back at us. The series is created and written by Charlie Brooker, and executive produced by Brooker and Annabel Jones.Check out the tweet below: