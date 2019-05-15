Take the pledge to vote

Black Mirror Season 5 Trailer: The Evil Genius of Charlie Brooker is Back to Haunt Us

The sci-fi anthology Netflix series, 'Black Mirror,' is back with Season 5. It arrives on the streaming site on June 5.

May 15, 2019
Charlie Brooker's popular Netflix Series Black Mirror is back with another season to remind us, yet again, that technology is our biggest foe. The American streaming giant released a small teaser clip of the upcoming season, giving fans a glimpse into the dark, futuristic, sci-fi world of human-tech collision and its repercussions.

The trailer features common Black Mirror tropes like mobile phones aplenty, made-up online lives, disturbed humans, aspirations, robots and fear emanating from all of the above. This outing will be joined by the like of Anthony Mackie and Miley Cyrus, as they prepare us to be on an objective lookout for impending tech slavery.

The trailer invites us to join in on the roller coaster ride, while the show features three new stories this time around. Other actors who feature in the clip are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport and Ludi Lin.

See Black Mirror Season 5 trailer here:



Brooker came out with an interactive film Bandersnatch on December 28, 2018. It was directed by David Slade and written by Brooker himself. The film ushered in a new era of filmmaking, where watchers got to decide which path their character would follow. Bandersnatch was hailed for its innovative thought and creative storytelling.

