1-min read

Black Mirror Star Andrew Scott Rules Out Ever Playing James Bond

The 25th James Bond film will be released worldwide in April 2020.

PTI

Updated:June 23, 2019, 6:21 PM IST
Black Mirror Star Andrew Scott Rules Out Ever Playing James Bond
A still of actors Andrew Scott (L) and Damson Idris from Black Mirror Season 5
Fleabag star Andrew Scott says he doesn't think he would be asked to play the next James Bond. The actor said the makers of the franchise based on Ian Fleming's Agent 007 will reveal an unexpected name after Daniel Craig hands in his licence to kill with 'Bond 25'.

"I don't think I'll get asked to play Bond. They'll not be like 'Let's get Scott in,'" he recently told The Guardian.

"I find it extraordinary that people are so infatuated. I say people. It's mainly just journalists. I don't think people are at parties screaming 'Who's going to be the next Bond?' They won't announce it until 2022, so it will probably go to some whippersnapper who will surprise us all," Scott added.

The actor, best known for his breakthrough performance as Jim Moriarty opposite Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock, was last seen as a psychotic Uber driver in Black Mirror season five.

