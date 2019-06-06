Black Mirror's Smithereens Has Aired and Fans Didn't Instantly Get Charlie Brooker's Message

Black Mirror, created by Charlie Brooker, is back with its contemplative and dark stories on human-tech collision and the repercussions and possibilities this advancement and penetration of digital world holds for us. Brooker has made three episodes for this outing, and although fans are pretty miffed with such a short season, they surely don't seem to have subjects to mull over and issues to ponder upon.

The second episode in season 5, titled Smithereens, features Sherlock actor Andrew Scott playing the role of a paranoid and volatile person, coping with personal tragedy after the death of his wife. The episode makes a sharp critique on users' obsession with social media and the 'notification alert distraction' problem they are finding hard to avoid.

Caught in the midst of a world that was once his own, Scott's cab-driver Chris now despises people around him for looking down into their phone all the time. The episode is tense and powered by a great performance by Scott. However, the ending of Smithereens left some of the viewers confused about what exactly went to down in the end.

Promptly, they took to social media without realising that was exactly what Smithereens was warning us against. See some self-reflecting reactions to the hour-and-ten-minutes long episode here:

Who got shot?? What did the lady find out about her daughter? Wtf #Smithereens — ber.nice✨ (@misscurlyqt) June 5, 2019

The point of #Smithereens ending was to make it ambiguous enough so that the viewers first instinct was to check online what happened. And for a brief moment they unknowingly become a part of the montage of people wt the obsession to feed their curiosity online. I fell for it. pic.twitter.com/U1LUq8y7xP — Anjo (@RicoTonkatsu) June 5, 2019

Loved the ending of #Smithereens because it made us all including myself go straight away onto social media to find our what everyone else was saying about that ending. Which was at the core of what the episode was about in the first place. Now that's powerful stuff #BlackMirror pic.twitter.com/KpjEtnFViE — Jim O'Neill (@reelONeill) June 5, 2019

ME CHECKING MY PHONE AS THE OUTRO SONG PLAYS ON #Smithereens LMAOOO (im scared) pic.twitter.com/8X079QhV5r — -ˏˋ court ˎˊ- (@courtneybbrown) June 5, 2019

Jumping into Twitter after @blackmirror #Smithereens episode knowing it was about Twitter & being on your phone pic.twitter.com/XX5fkuVZ9F — (@iamasilet) June 5, 2019

Okay so #Smithereens was about @Twitter all along. Also nice choice of song #BlackMirror"Can't take my eyes off of you" but this time it's about phone, not a person — . (@liljovessky) June 5, 2019

#smithereens that episode honestly had me tearing up and putting my clown shoes on because I immediately checked twitter after watching it pic.twitter.com/gqueeY1Q89 — Gisselle (@Roseee_red) June 5, 2019

ME THINKING BLACK MIRROR WILL FINALLY HAVE A NOT SO FUCKED UP ENDING #SMITHEREENS pic.twitter.com/4OuzinByNd — ish (@books_ish) June 5, 2019

Including Smithereens, episodes Striking Vipers and Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too are available for streaming on Netflix. Black Mirror is an Emmy Award and BAFTA Award winning British television series.

Follow @News18Movies for more