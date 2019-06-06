Take the pledge to vote

Black Mirror's Smithereens Has Aired and Fans Didn't Instantly Get Charlie Brooker's Message

'Black Mirror,' created by Charlie Brooker, has premiered its fifth season on Netflix. Fans on social media are discussing the possibilities that 'Smithereens' has to offer and its twisted.

News18.com

Updated:June 6, 2019, 12:51 PM IST
Black Mirror's Smithereens Has Aired and Fans Didn't Instantly Get Charlie Brooker's Message
A still of actors Andrew Scott and Damson Idris from Black Mirror Season 5
Black Mirror, created by Charlie Brooker, is back with its contemplative and dark stories on human-tech collision and the repercussions and possibilities this advancement and penetration of digital world holds for us. Brooker has made three episodes for this outing, and although fans are pretty miffed with such a short season, they surely don't seem to have subjects to mull over and issues to ponder upon.

The second episode in season 5, titled Smithereens, features Sherlock actor Andrew Scott playing the role of a paranoid and volatile person, coping with personal tragedy after the death of his wife. The episode makes a sharp critique on users' obsession with social media and the 'notification alert distraction' problem they are finding hard to avoid.

Caught in the midst of a world that was once his own, Scott's cab-driver Chris now despises people around him for looking down into their phone all the time. The episode is tense and powered by a great performance by Scott. However, the ending of Smithereens left some of the viewers confused about what exactly went to down in the end.

Promptly, they took to social media without realising that was exactly what Smithereens was warning us against. See some self-reflecting reactions to the hour-and-ten-minutes long episode here:

Including Smithereens, episodes Striking Vipers and Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too are available for streaming on Netflix. Black Mirror is an Emmy Award and BAFTA Award winning British television series.

