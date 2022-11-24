Black Panther 2 Director Pens Moving Note as Film Rules Box Office, Thanks Fans for Holding Loo Breaks

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler penned a heartwarming note thanking everyone who booked tickets and watched the Marvel Cinematic Universe film in theatres. For the unversed, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has recorded a $500 million box office collection worldwide. The film, which introduced Letitia Wright’s Shuri as the Black Panther, honoured Chadwick Boseman as well.

Taking to Instagram, Coogler said, “Gratitude. That is the only word that comes to mind for your support of our work on the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. I am filled with it."

“Thank you. Thank you to the people who bought their tickets early and camped out opening weekend. Thank you to those of you [who] took their families out- young ones and elders in tow. To those who organized youth screenings and afterparties, who bought out theaters for communities and friends. To all of you who watched multiple times, and encouraged other folks to check it out," the director added.

He couldn’t help but quip, “Our film is over two and a half hours long, so thank you for holding those bathroom breaks. Our film has 6 languages spoken in it. Thank you for bearing with the subtitles."

Given that the film deals with grief, Coogler said, “And our film deals with the inescapable human emotion of grief. Thank you for opening yourself up to the emotional journey of this film. We made something to honor our friend, who was a giant in our industry, and we also made something to be enjoyed in a theatrical setting with friends, family, and strangers. Something to be quoted and discussed. To be debated. Something to make people both physically and emotionally feel seen."

“This medium wouldn’t exist without an audience, and I thank you for giving me professional purpose, and an emotional outlet. I look forward to bringing you more stories in the future," he concluded the note.

Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 is coming to an end with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever aka Black Panther 2. The film, starring Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta, Michaela Coel, and Dominique Thorne in the lead and pivotal roles, not only mourns Chadwick Boseman’s death but also sets the base of the future of the franchise.

