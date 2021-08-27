Black Panther 2 Show Significant Change to Martin Freeman's Everett Ross; See Photos

Wakanda Forever is going to be an emotional and one-of-a-kind film. Fans are anxious to see how the plot and the world will adjust after Chadwick Boseman aka T'Challa's untimely death, and the film is almost certain to make for a bittersweet cinematic experience. The film has been out and about shooting recently, offering fans views of car chases and Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams for the first time. Even if the scenes don't appear to be very noteworthy on the surface, there still is a lot to take in.

Now thanks to social media, new images have emerged as a result of recent filming in Atlanta, giving everyone their first glimpse at a character who was last seen in the MCU three years ago: Martin Freeman's Everett Ross.

In the picture posted on Twitter by Marvlsmedia, Freeman can be seen looking dapper in a grey suit and a beard. This is the character's initial appearance and glance; he was last seen in 2018's Black Panther.

RAGAAAAAA MARTIN FREEMAN SUL SET DI BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9RPsi1MJnn— mårti ⎊ ceo of paul rudd || drew starkey stan acc (@IR0NLANG) August 26, 2021

Not the only MCU character to grow a new beard after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Jon Favreau's Happy Hogan famously acquired a "blip beard" in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. It remains to be seen whether Freeman's sleek new look is due to identical causes and implies that he, too, may have been one of those who survived Thanos' first snap. After all, other than surviving the post-apocalyptic annihilation of half the universe's inhabitants, there are likely to be much more reasons to grow a beard.

Freeman is most recognised for his performances in the UK version of The Office; as Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit trilogy, and as Dr John Watson in Benedict Cumberbatch's highly acclaimed portrayal of Sherlock Holmes. The British actor, a longtime friend and regular collaborator of fellow actor and comedian Simon Pegg, made his MCU debut as Everett Ross in Captain America: Civil War in 2016.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here