English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Black Panther Album Tops Billboard 200 Chart
The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the US, based on multi-metric consumption, which includes traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).
Image: A still from Black Panther
Los Angeles: The album for the Black Panther, featuring songs by Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, SZA, Khalid and more, has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.
The set, which features music from and inspired by the blockbuster Marvel Studios film, garnered the biggest week for a soundtrack - in terms of total units earned - in a year and a half, reports billboard.com.
The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the US, based on multi-metric consumption, which includes traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).
The new February 24 dated chart (where "Black Panther: The Album" starts at No. 1) will be posted on the publication's websites on Wednesday, one day later than usual, due to the President's Day holiday in the US on Monday.
The album includes a number of songs by Lamar, who curated and produced the hip-hop-heavy album with Top Dawg Entertainment's founder/CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith.
From the "Black Panther: The Album", 14 songs, three are heard in the film.
According to Top Dawg and Walt Disney Studios (Marvel's parent company), this is the first time in Marvel Cinematic Universe history that Marvel Studios has integrated multiple original recordings specifically for a film.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sameeksha
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street