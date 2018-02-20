GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Black Panther Is The Highest-Rated Superhero Movie Ever

The film, starring Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B Jordon and Martin Freeman, is already a winner at the box office.

PTI

Updated:February 20, 2018, 11:57 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Black Panther Is The Highest-Rated Superhero Movie Ever
This image released by Disney shows Lupita Nyong'o and Chadwick Boseman in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." (Image: AP)
Los Angele: Black Panther has raced past The Dark Knight and Iron Man to earn the best-aggregated score on Rotten Tomatoes of any live-action superhero film.

The Ryan Coogler-directed film's score is currently at 97 per cent.

Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight and Jon Favreau's Iron Man are tied at 94 per cent.

The film, starring Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B Jordon, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Basset, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis and Martin Freeman, is already a winner at the box office.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You