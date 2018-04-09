English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Black Panther Becomes Third Highest Grosser of All Time in The USA
Globally, Black Panther has grossed $1.29 billion, ranking as the No 10 title of all time.
Image: A still from Black Panther
Los Angeles: Ryan Coogler's Black Panther surpassed the collections of James Cameron's gigantic 1997 Titanic to rank as the third top-grossing title of all time at the US box office.
Black Panther, featuring an all-black cast, falls behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.7 million) and Avatar ($760.5 million), with a domestic total of $659.3 milion till Friday, according to hollywoodreporter.com.
Titanic had finished at $659.5 million when it released in late 1997.
The Disney and Marvel superhero film stars Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther alongside Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis.
The story, described as a tale of black power and black pride in addition to its superhero themes, follows T'Challa as he is sworn in as king of Wakanda, a cloaked, technologically advanced nation in Africa that is home to the exotic metal vibranium, the source of Black Panther's powers.
