'Black Panther' Chadwick Boseman Aims to be a Hollywood Brand

Chadwick says he makes his movie choices, including working with Spike Lee and Denzel Washington, with the aim of branding himself as a Hollywood superstar.

Updated:November 16, 2019, 2:20 PM IST
'Black Panther' Chadwick Boseman Aims to be a Hollywood Brand
Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman wants to establish himself as an entertainment brand like his Marvel character "Black Panther".

The 41-year-old actor, who will next star in the hotly anticipated crime drama 21 Bridges, says he makes his movie choices, including working with Spike Lee and Denzel Washington, with the aim of branding himself as a Hollywood superstar, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I haven't been resting on my laurels. Instead, I said, 'OK, what can I do in between time?' So I shot this movie, then I shot a movie with Spike Lee, I shot a movie that Denzel produced and I've also got my own projects that I'm producing and writing," he told British newspaper The Times.

"I'm taking advantage of the moment, and establishing a brand that hopefully people will trust."

The success of Black Panther means he will have to reprise his role as the titular superhero, an African Prince named T'Challa with a suit that gives him incredible strength and agility, once more in 2022.

He says he was picking parts with a view to how fit he would have to be to play a superhero.

"I've scheduled it in my head where I'll do two roles where I don't have to bulk up, and then the following one will require a gradual size increase so that I can start training for Panther then," Boseman added.

He said that he's now got a taste for stardom as it allows him to provide for his family, who raised him in South Carolina.

"Being able to do things for your family is more significant to me."

"My parents were always frugal when I was growing up. They sacrificed a lot for us. So paying for something my dad wants is very meaningful to me. He can't grasp it, though. Like, 'I can still fix this old car!' And I have to say, 'No, Dad. Let's do away with that. We're getting a new one!'"

