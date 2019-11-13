Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

'Black Panther' Chadwick Boseman Auditioned for Guardians of the Galaxy

Chadwick Boseman's audition for The Guardians of the Galaxy influenced the casting choices of Black Panther for Captain America Civil War.

News18.com

Updated:November 13, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Black Panther' Chadwick Boseman Auditioned for Guardians of the Galaxy
(Image: AP)

Actor auditions lead to some of the most interesting trivia of the entertainment industry. This often reveals popular actors losing auditions before their shot to fame. Some of these include Christian Bale auditioning for Robin, John Krasinski auditioning for Captain America, and even Zoe Kravitz auditioning for Catwoman. The latest addition to these is Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther actor was recently revealed to have auditioned for The Guardians of the Galaxy.

He auditioned for the role of Drax the Destroyer which later was handed over to Dave Bautista. In the clip, one of Marvel's executive states that Boseman played the role of Drax with so much ferocity and dignity that it did not suit the character's personality that was planned for the MCU.

Nevertheless, she added that it was this audition that made Marvel consider Chadwick Boseman for the role of Black Panther when the casting for the character initially started.

Chadwick Boseman first appeared as the Black Panther in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. When the character was first announced, Kevin Feige also revealed that a solo Black Panther film was also in the works. Boseman signed on for the character on a five-picture deal. Currently, Boseman has appeared as Black Panther in four MCU films.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram