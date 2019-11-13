'Black Panther' Chadwick Boseman Auditioned for Guardians of the Galaxy

Actor auditions lead to some of the most interesting trivia of the entertainment industry. This often reveals popular actors losing auditions before their shot to fame. Some of these include Christian Bale auditioning for Robin, John Krasinski auditioning for Captain America, and even Zoe Kravitz auditioning for Catwoman. The latest addition to these is Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther actor was recently revealed to have auditioned for The Guardians of the Galaxy.

He auditioned for the role of Drax the Destroyer which later was handed over to Dave Bautista. In the clip, one of Marvel's executive states that Boseman played the role of Drax with so much ferocity and dignity that it did not suit the character's personality that was planned for the MCU.

Nevertheless, she added that it was this audition that made Marvel consider Chadwick Boseman for the role of Black Panther when the casting for the character initially started.

Chadwick Boseman originally auditioned for Drax The Destroyer 😅 can’t imagine that one pic.twitter.com/1AdlqSjHdl — #REELIT (@theunclekwesi) November 12, 2019

Chadwick Boseman first appeared as the Black Panther in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. When the character was first announced, Kevin Feige also revealed that a solo Black Panther film was also in the works. Boseman signed on for the character on a five-picture deal. Currently, Boseman has appeared as Black Panther in four MCU films.

