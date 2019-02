Black Panther Completes One Year, Actor Chadwick Boseman Posts A Celebratory Pic

A year ago, today. We took over the Arclight and the rest of the world. Beyond grateful. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/SKForZTevN — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) February 16, 2019

One year ago today, Marvel Studios’ #BlackPanther hit theaters. Celebrate by replying with your favorite moment. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/rz6Efp5DPb — Black Panther (@theblackpanther) February 16, 2019

Black Panther has turned a year old today. During the course of this year, the film and the makers have rightfully earned their place in the history books. The film managed to grab the coveted spot in the Academy Award Best Film nominations, which is a first for any film in the superhero-action genre, while setting an example for others.Actor Chadwick Boseman, who plays the role of T'Challa / Black Panther in the film, recently took to Twitter to celebrate the film and relive the moment that surrounded the film's release, one year ago, this day.Boseman uploaded a photograph of the ArcLight Multiplex in Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, California, where all the screens are shown to be playing Black Panther simultaneously. Celebrating the momentous achievement, the actor wrote, "A year ago, today. We took over the Arclight and the rest of the world. Beyond grateful."The official Black Panther Twitter handle also shared the a post with the film community and wrote, "One year ago today, Marvel Studios' #BlackPanther hit theaters. Celebrate by replying with your favorite moment. #WakandaForeverBlack Panther is currently running in select American theatres owing to the Black History month and is being screened free of cost. In India, too, following the Oscar month, the film is running in select theatres, across Delhi and other cities. Apart from the Best Film category, the film is also in the running for Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, Production Design, Original Music Score and Costume Design categories. Looks like the stars are closer indeed for people who aim for them.Follow @News18Movies for more