English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Black Panther Creates History, Becomes First Superhero Film to Get Best Picture Oscar Nomination
Black Panther scores seven nominations in Oscars 2019, including the Best Picture.
Image: A still from Black Panther
Loading...
Marvel Studios film Black Panther is making history. The film has too many first under its name now. Earlier it became the first ever superhero film to make it to Golden Globe Awards 2019 nominations and now landing among the best picture nomination list in Oscars 2019, again a first for a superhero film.
The film scored six other nominations for Costume Design, Original Score, Production Design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, and Orignal Song as well. However, director Ryan Coogler did not make it into the slate of directing nominees.
Released by Disney-owned Marvel, it also the first superhero film to feature a predominantly black cast.
The film, starring Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B Jordon, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Basset, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis and Martin Freeman, is already a winner at the box office. Taking up the number 2 spot at the Worldwide Box Office in 2018 list, Black Panther raked in $1,346.9 last year.
Likewise, MTV Movie and TV Awards Black Panther bagged four awards, including the Best Movie. Chadwick Boseman received two trophies - Best Hero and Best Movie Performance, while Michael B. Jordan received an award for being the Best Villain.
The film also went on to earn the best-aggregated score on Rotten Tomatoes of any live-action superhero film, racing past The Dark Knight and Iron Man. The film's score was at 97 per cent.
With no surprises, the crowd-pleasing blockbusters muscled into a contest recently dominated by art-house fare. Other box-office hits among the eight nominees for the movie industry’s top prize included Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper starrer A Star is Born and Rami Malek's Bohemian Rhapsody.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The film scored six other nominations for Costume Design, Original Score, Production Design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, and Orignal Song as well. However, director Ryan Coogler did not make it into the slate of directing nominees.
Released by Disney-owned Marvel, it also the first superhero film to feature a predominantly black cast.
The film, starring Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B Jordon, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Basset, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis and Martin Freeman, is already a winner at the box office. Taking up the number 2 spot at the Worldwide Box Office in 2018 list, Black Panther raked in $1,346.9 last year.
Likewise, MTV Movie and TV Awards Black Panther bagged four awards, including the Best Movie. Chadwick Boseman received two trophies - Best Hero and Best Movie Performance, while Michael B. Jordan received an award for being the Best Villain.
The film also went on to earn the best-aggregated score on Rotten Tomatoes of any live-action superhero film, racing past The Dark Knight and Iron Man. The film's score was at 97 per cent.
With no surprises, the crowd-pleasing blockbusters muscled into a contest recently dominated by art-house fare. Other box-office hits among the eight nominees for the movie industry’s top prize included Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper starrer A Star is Born and Rami Malek's Bohemian Rhapsody.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar on Hardik Pandya Controversy: I Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show
- Shahid Kapoor Gets Candid About His Marriage to Mira in New Interview, Admits He is a 'Cradle-snatcher'
- Katrina Smashes Sixes, Asks Anushka to 'Put in Small Words For Her' with Skipper Virat Kohli
- PUBG Mobile to Introduce Prime, Prime Plus Subscription Plans Starting at Rs 71: Everything You Need to Know
- The Indian-ness of Kamala Harris, the 'Female Barack Obama' Set to Contest the Next US Elections
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results