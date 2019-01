Black Panther Creates History, Becomes First Superhero Film to Get Best Picture Oscar Nomination

Marvel Studios film Black Panther is making history. The film has too many first under its name now. Earlier it became the first ever superhero film to make it to Golden Globe Awards 2019 nominations and now landing among the best picture nomination list in Oscars 2019, again a first for a superhero film.The film scored six other nominations for Costume Design, Original Score, Production Design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, and Orignal Song as well. However, director Ryan Coogler did not make it into the slate of directing nominees.Released by Disney-owned Marvel, it also the first superhero film to feature a predominantly black cast.The film, starring Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B Jordon, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Basset, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis and Martin Freeman, is already a winner at the box office. Taking up the number 2 spot at the Worldwide Box Office in 2018 list, Black Panther raked in $1,346.9 last year.Likewise, MTV Movie and TV Awards Black Panther bagged four awards, including the Best Movie. Chadwick Boseman received two trophies - Best Hero and Best Movie Performance, while Michael B. Jordan received an award for being the Best Villain.The film also went on to earn the best-aggregated score on Rotten Tomatoes of any live-action superhero film, racing past The Dark Knight and Iron Man. The film's score was at 97 per cent.With no surprises, the crowd-pleasing blockbusters muscled into a contest recently dominated by art-house fare. Other box-office hits among the eight nominees for the movie industry’s top prize included Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper starrer A Star is Born and Rami Malek's Bohemian Rhapsody.Follow @news18movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.