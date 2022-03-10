Black Panther Director Handcuffed After Being Falsely Accused Of Bank Robbery; He Reacts

In a shocking turn of events, director Ryan Coogler was briefly handcuffed after he was mistaken as a bank robber earlier this year. The filmmaker, who has helmed projects such as Black Panther and Creed, was falsely accused of bank robbery after he went to make a withdrawal from Bank of America in Atlanta. The filmmaker was reportedly withdrawing a sum of $12,000 cash from his personal account. He passed on a slip with a suggestion to the bank teller and things went haywire from thereon. The incident took place in January.

The news was first reported by TMZ. The international publication gained access to a picture of the note Ryan passed on to the teller. In his message, Ryan requested, “I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet." The note led the teller, who has been described as a pregnant Black woman, to sense that the robbery was underway and cops were called in.

The police officers detained Ryan and the two people who had accompanied him to the bank. The filmmaker was also handcuffed as well. Following the investigation, the police officers and the bank realised their mistake and sorted the issue out.

Reacting to the incident, Ryan told TMZ, “This situation should never have happened. However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on." Bank of America also issued a statement to Entertainment Weekly regarding the incident. “We deeply regret that this incident occurred. It never should have happened and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler," the statement read.

Ryan was reportedly visiting the Bank of America located in Atlanta, where he is currently working on the Black Panther sequel — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Details about the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie are still under the wraps.

