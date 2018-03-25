GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Black Panther Star Lupita Nyong'o Wants Her Own Marvel Movie

The Oscar winning-actress Lupita Nyong'o trained hard for her role in Black Panther and said doing her own stunts left her feeling like she could achieve anything

IANS

Updated:March 25, 2018, 10:10 AM IST
This image released by Disney shows Lupita Nyong'o in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." (Image: AP)
Oscar winning-actress Lupita Nyong'o loved working on Black Panther so much that she wants her own spin-off movie. Asked if she wants a Nakia movie, Nyong'o said, "Yes ma'am!"

The actress adored her "lone wolf" alter ego and admires many of her qualities.

"I liked the fact she's this independent woman and a lone wolf with a real sense of loyalty to the country. I love that she's stealthy and goes under the radar and has all these skills. I love how well she fights how intelligent she is and I love the effect she has on the king," she told OK! magazine

The actress trained hard for her role and said doing her own stunts left her feeling like she could achieve anything, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I loved (doing the stunts). That was one of my reasons for wanting to be in a movie like that - it's a physical, emotional, spiritual and philosophical workout. It was so much fun. I was able to do things I never thought I'd be able to do and then at the end of one session, I'd be doing it and then I'd be like, 'I can do anything right now,'" she said.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

