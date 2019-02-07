English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Black Panther Star Michael B Jordan Had To Undergo Therapy After Playing Villainous Erik Killmonger
Michael B Jordan who plays the villainous Erik Killmonger in Marvel's Black Panther revealed that he had to undergo therapy after the role.
Image: A still from Black Panther
Loading...
Michael B Jordan who plays the villainous Erik Killmonger in Marvel's Black Panther revealed that he had to undergo therapy after the role. In a recent conversation with Oprah Winfrey on SuperSoul Conversations, the actor opened up about his character in the film.
Jordan describes that in order to resonate with the character he purposely distanced himself from people and started spending time alone. "I spent a lot of time alone. I figured Erik, his childhood growing up was pretty lonely. He didn't have a lot of people he could talk to about this place called Wakanda that didn't exist," he said.
The Creed actor admitted that the film was an extreme, exaggerated version of the African diaspora from the African-American perspective. "So to be able to take that kind of pain and rage and all those emotions that Erik kind of represents from being black and brown here in America that was something I didn't take lightly," Jordan added.
However, after completing the film he found it difficult to connect with people. He explains that shutting himself up, he wanted to be in a lonely place for as long as possible. Nevertheless, therapies helped him to 'unpack and talk'.
Meanwhile, Black Panther has been nominated in the Best Picture category of the upcoming Academy Awards 2019. The film scored six other nominations for Costume Design, Original Score, Production Design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, and Orignal Song as well.
The film also became the first ever superhero film to make it to Golden Globe Awards 2019 nominations. The film, starring Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B Jordon, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Basset, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis and Martin Freeman, is a winner at the box office too. Taking up the number 2 spot at the Worldwide Box Office in 2018 list, Black Panther raked in $1,346.9 billion last year.
(With Inputs from PTI)
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Jordan describes that in order to resonate with the character he purposely distanced himself from people and started spending time alone. "I spent a lot of time alone. I figured Erik, his childhood growing up was pretty lonely. He didn't have a lot of people he could talk to about this place called Wakanda that didn't exist," he said.
The Creed actor admitted that the film was an extreme, exaggerated version of the African diaspora from the African-American perspective. "So to be able to take that kind of pain and rage and all those emotions that Erik kind of represents from being black and brown here in America that was something I didn't take lightly," Jordan added.
However, after completing the film he found it difficult to connect with people. He explains that shutting himself up, he wanted to be in a lonely place for as long as possible. Nevertheless, therapies helped him to 'unpack and talk'.
Meanwhile, Black Panther has been nominated in the Best Picture category of the upcoming Academy Awards 2019. The film scored six other nominations for Costume Design, Original Score, Production Design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, and Orignal Song as well.
The film also became the first ever superhero film to make it to Golden Globe Awards 2019 nominations. The film, starring Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B Jordon, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Basset, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis and Martin Freeman, is a winner at the box office too. Taking up the number 2 spot at the Worldwide Box Office in 2018 list, Black Panther raked in $1,346.9 billion last year.
(With Inputs from PTI)
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here is How Vicky Kaushal Film Uri's Popular 'How's the Josh' Phrase Came to Life
- Rose Day: 7 Songs That Put The Rose Into Romance the Bollywood Way
- Twitter Responds to Dinesh Karthik's Sensational Catch in First T20 With Memes
- Honda Amaze, WR-V and Jazz Exclusive Edition Launched in India
- Twitter Responds to Dinesh Karthik's Sensational Catch in First T20 With Memes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results