Black Panther Star Michael B Jordan Had To Undergo Therapy After Playing Villainous Erik Killmonger

Michael B Jordan who plays the villainous Erik Killmonger in Marvel's Black Panther revealed that he had to undergo therapy after the role.

Updated:February 7, 2019, 4:59 PM IST
Image: A still from Black Panther
Michael B Jordan who plays the villainous Erik Killmonger in Marvel's Black Panther revealed that he had to undergo therapy after the role. In a recent conversation with Oprah Winfrey on SuperSoul Conversations, the actor opened up about his character in the film.

Jordan describes that in order to resonate with the character he purposely distanced himself from people and started spending time alone. "I spent a lot of time alone. I figured Erik, his childhood growing up was pretty lonely. He didn't have a lot of people he could talk to about this place called Wakanda that didn't exist," he said.

The Creed actor admitted that the film was an extreme, exaggerated version of the African diaspora from the African-American perspective. "So to be able to take that kind of pain and rage and all those emotions that Erik kind of represents from being black and brown here in America that was something I didn't take lightly," Jordan added.

However, after completing the film he found it difficult to connect with people. He explains that shutting himself up, he wanted to be in a lonely place for as long as possible. Nevertheless, therapies helped him to 'unpack and talk'.

Meanwhile, Black Panther has been nominated in the Best Picture category of the upcoming Academy Awards 2019. The film scored six other nominations for Costume Design, Original Score, Production Design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, and Orignal Song as well.

The film also became the first ever superhero film to make it to Golden Globe Awards 2019 nominations. The film, starring Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B Jordon, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Basset, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis and Martin Freeman, is a winner at the box office too. Taking up the number 2 spot at the Worldwide Box Office in 2018 list, Black Panther raked in $1,346.9 billion last year.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Live TV

