1-min read

Black Panther Star Offers To Replace Fan's Retainer After It Broke During The Movie

The actor's performance seemingly captivated his fan, Sophia Robb, so much that she clenched her teeth hard enough during the movie to break her retainer.

News18.com

Updated:March 7, 2018, 1:10 PM IST
This image released by Disney shows Michael B. Jordan in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." (Image: AP)
Actor Michael B. Jordan offered to replace a fan's retainer after she broke it watching his film Black Panther. The actor's performance seemingly captivated his fan, Sophia Robb, so much that she clenched her teeth hard enough during the movie to break her retainer.

An emergency visit to her orthodontist's office resulted in her doctor sharing the anecdote on Tumblr, which quickly went viral, reports people.com.

The post also caught Robb's attention, enough for her to tweet: "Wait. That girl is me. That is my orthodontist's tumblr. This post is about me? I'm going to kill myself."




Robb later tweeted that the phrasing was wrong and she didn't intend to harm herself. Robb's dreams came true when the actor began to follow her on Twitter, sharing a screenshot of the evidence on her account, and posting, "RIP my retainer Michael B. Jordan. I am honoured and grateful."




Robb's good luck continued when Jordan tweeted at her, writing, "Since I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainers let me know if I can replace them."




(With IANS inputs)

