Black Panther to Marshall, 5 Movies Chadwick Boseman Did While Battling Cancer

Black Panther fame Chadwick Boseman died on August 28 at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He breathed his last at his home in the Los Angeles area, with his wife and family by his side.

He got to know about his cancer, which was in Stage III, four years back. However, Boseman continued to deliver some powerful performances in movies and TV series while being on medication and treatment. As the world pays tribute to the late actor, here are five of his movies that have released in the last four years while he was struggling with colon cancer.

Marshall (2017)

Marshall tells the story of one of the cases that late civil rights icon Thurgood Marshall fought in 1941 (State of Connecticut v. Joseph Spell). Boseman played the role of young Marshall, who was the first African-American to serve on the US Supreme Court. The film also features Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens, Sterling K. Brown, and James Cromwell.

Black Panther (2018)

The late actor in Black Panther played the character of T’Challa, the king of the fictional African nation of Wakanda. It’s a Marvel superhero movie. The interesting thing about this movie is that it is the first major superhero movie with an African protagonist. The film also stars Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

In the movie, Avengers: Infinity War, the superheroes including Iron Man, Thor and the Hulk come together to fight against Thanos, who’s on a mission to wipe half the population of the universe to bring a balance. It’s the 19th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It features Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland and Boseman, among others.

21 Bridges (2019)

In the movie, Boseman is seen in the role of New York police detective, who orders the closing of 21 bridges to nab crooks who have stolen 50 kilos of cocaine and killed eight officers. The movie stars Stephan James, Taylor Kitsch, Sienna Miller, Keith David and JK Simmons.

Da 5 Bloods (2020)

A war drama film, Da 5 Bloods tells the story of four Black Vietnam War veterans who return to the country to look for their old friend and a treasure in gold bars. The cast of the film includes Boseman, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Johnny Trí Nguyễn, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Mélanie Thierry, Paul Walter Hauser, Jasper Pääkkönen, Jean Reno and Veronica Ngo.