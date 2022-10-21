Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Advance Bookings Open As Makers Drop New Teaser To Raise Excitement; Watch

Ahead of the festive season in India, Marvel Studios has announced that advance bookings for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are now open. Recently, the official Twitter handle of Marvel India shared the update and wrote, “Breaking News: Wakanda has opened its doors to the world once again! Advance booking for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever is now open (sic)”.

Soon after the announcement was made, Marvel fans in India took to Twitter to trend ‘Wakanda Forever’ and express excitement for the upcoming film. “We are very excited for this movie,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user shared, “#WakandaForever gives me infinity war vibes. I hope the movie is as good as infinity war too.”

Meanwhile, the makers have also shared a new teaser of the film in which also shares a glimpse of the new Black Panther.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released in September this year. It revealed how Marvel Studios decided not to recast Chadwick Boseman but to revolve the story around his untimely death. The trailer showed the return of Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia, Danai Gurira’s Okoye and Letitia Wright’s Shuri along with several other new characters. With No Woman No Cry in the background, it further showed Queen Mother Ramonda taking over the United Nations as she said that her ‘entire family is gone’.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stars Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Martin Freeman. It will hit theatres on November 11 this year.

