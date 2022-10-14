Black Panther Wakanda Forever Cast Pays Tribute to Late Actor Chadwick Boseman, Watch

The second part of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is fast approaching. Just a month before its premiere the cast of Black Panther 2 reveals how the movie has paid tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman who essayed the role of a protagonist in the first sequel. The makers recently released a video in which the film’s lead cast, including Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, and director Ryan Coogler, discussed what it was like to work on the film after Boseman’s death.

In the video, actor Winston Duke stated that they all suffered a tremendous loss when Chadwick died. Ryan Coogler, the film’s director, then mentions how Boseman was an artistic partner to him while working on the first film. Coogler discussed how the two would talk about where they wanted the story to go and how much Chadwick admired other characters.

In her tribute to the late actor, Angela Bassett emphasised how Boseman understood the significance of Wakanda and the work they were producing for the rest of the world. She continued by saying that they were able to pay tribute to the actor as a group through the sequel. Lupita Nyong’o also said that returning to Wakanda with a festive spirit in honour of the late star was emotional.

Letitia Wright stated that she is overly enthusiastic about “us honouring Chad” because she will likely play Black Panther in the future and carry on Boseman’s legacy. She continued by saying that he would want them to inspire the world.

The trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was recently released, promising an action-packed ride with some major surprises. The film takes us back to the kingdom of Wakanda, where a new threat emerges from the undersea nation of Talokan. The film follows what happens after King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) dies.

The trailer shows Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye, and the Dora Milaje getting together to protect Wakanda from a deadly battle. The trailer also provides a better look at Tenoch Huerta’s Namor, who appears to be one of the film’s main antagonists.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also goes on to introduce several new characters including Alex Livinalli as Attuma, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams aka Ironheart, Mabel Cadena as Namora, Michaela Coel as Aneka, and Tenoch Huerta as Namor, the King of Atlantis. The film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release on November 11, 2022.

