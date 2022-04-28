Black Panther Wakanda Forever: CinemaCon Releases First Footage of MCU Film, Major Battle at Wakanda Hinted

CinemaCon screened the first footage of the upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and reports suggest that the MCU film will see Shuri (Letitia Wright), Nakia ( Lupita Nyong’o’) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) go down on the battlefield. However, fans will be in for an emotional ride as the upcoming superhero film will witness the absence of late actor Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 of cancer.

The film will be helmed by Ryan Coogler, who directed the first Black Panther film. Martin Freeman will also be reprising his role, Everett Ross. However, it is not known who will fill in or Boseman as King T’Challa and what will be the director’s approach. But it will surely be difficult for fans to see someone else in Boseman’s place.

Disney opens its #CinemaCon presentation with a sizzle reel featuring the upcoming slate, including our first glimpses of #Avatar2 and #BlackPantherWakandaForever pic.twitter.com/XuzdVUHyzE— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 27, 2022

According to director Ryan Coogler and Marvel boss Kevin Fiege, Black Panther 2 will see other characters become fleshed out superheroes. Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, might also take the mantle of Black Panther. On the other hand, Ryan Coogler is also developing a series about Wakanda.

According to earlier reports, the series will be a detailed Game of Thrones-style show with the Wakandans in conflict with a super-villain most likely Prince Namor, the sub-mariner. This was teased in Avengers: Endgame, with Okoye talking about frequent earthquakes in the country. Endgame writer Christopher Markus also seemingly confirmed this, saying, “Sometimes, you plant seeds. Sometimes, they grow." according to Inverse.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.