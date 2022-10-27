Black Panther Wakanda Forever First Reactions Call Film 'Powerful', Credits Scene 'Best In Marvel History'

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever held its world premiere on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST) in Hollywood. While the review embargo doesn’t lift until November 8, critics attending the premiere took to Twitter to share their first reactions to the Black Panther sequel and their thoughts are bound to make Marvel Cinematic Universe fans happy.

The second Black Panther film in the franchise has already revealed in its trailer that while they are taking the story ahead, they are not forgetting the legacy of Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa/Black Panther in the first film. The film will be seen honouring the actor and his iconic superhero character, the promotions have already revealed.

The critics attending the premiere have revealed that the film pays a beautiful tribute to the actor and the Marvel character. “#WakandaForever is fantastic! Coogler delivers a soulful, wondrous sequel that packs an emotional punch & effectively explores relevant world themes. A beautiful tribute to Boseman’s legacy. Letitia & Tenoch are great, & the mid-credits scene is really moving. #BlackPanther,” film reviewer Fico Cangiano tweeted.

Film reviewer Kevin McCarthy added, “WAKANDA FOREVER is a beautifully cathartic tribute to the legacy of Chadwick Boseman. Reminds us of his monumental impact & that he’s truly still here with us. Great performances from Gurira, Bassett, Wright & Thorne. Huerta was INCREDIBLE. Loved Rihanna’s song & Ludwig’s score.”

Check out other reactions below:

#WakandaForever‘s bigger in scope and scale than #BlackPanther, but its story is also one of Marvel’s most intimate and heartfelt. It’s definitely a Comic Book Movie, but it’s one that centers grief and the grieving process rather than superheroics and spectacle. Full review soon pic.twitter.com/MzIjwVzjBd — Charles, Witch from Mercury (@CharlesPulliam) October 27, 2022

#WakandaForever is amazing! Coogler delivered an epic and emotional sequel that is an incredible tribute to Chadwick Boseman’s legacy. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta give their all in the roles. This is easily the best movie from phase 4. pic.twitter.com/f8t6NOq8xt — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) October 27, 2022

Black Panther: #WakandaForever is as epic as Marvel sequels get. The story is hugely ambitious & thematically rewarding with gut-wrenching twists and turns throughout. You feel the length but it’s fun, wildly beautiful and has the best credits scene in Marvel history, no contest. pic.twitter.com/zD8nYIFKXC — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) October 27, 2022

#WakandaForever is outstanding. It handles loss, grief and revenge with a maturity and seriousness rarely seen in the MCU. Black Panther continues to be their crown jewel. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta all bring some of the best acting I’ve seen all year. pic.twitter.com/ECqGxfEyFi — Lando (@orlandoenelcine) October 27, 2022

#BlackPanther #WakandaForever is epic, especially in scope. Namor is one of the better villains the MCU has had to offer. Tenoch Huerta just kills it! Emotions are heavy. Ryan Coogler ups his game on the action. It’s a lot to take in, balance so much, and is powerfully good. pic.twitter.com/NYxk1UvTYz — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 27, 2022

#WakandaForever is easily the best Marvel film since Avengers: Endgame. The scope, the camera work, the acting, and the raw emotions on and off screen can be felt throughout! This is the Marvel I’ve missed! I had one word in my heart all night; “WOW…” – #TeamJVS — Samuel Leggett Jr @ #AIF2022 (@SuperSel0320) October 27, 2022

Starring Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases on November 11.

