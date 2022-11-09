Black Panther Wakanda Forever First Review: Serena Williams Says Letitia Wright Film Is 'Best Marvel Movie Ever'

Serena Williams is all praises for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever! The Former World No. 1 Serena Williams called Letitia Wright starrer the “best Marvel movie” ever. The 41-year-old encouraged fans to watch the movie in theaters as she affirmed that it is “a must-see.” On Monday, Serena shared her experience watching the movie, via her Instagram handle and expressed joy after having seen the film.

“I am a @marvel FANATIC. Back starting from the comics. Black Panther @blackpanther hands down was and is the best marvel movie I have EVER seen. I cried. I cheered. I laughed. And I cried. It deserves and should win Oscar’s @im.angelabassett @badgalriri song- ties it all together. Thank you Black Panther cast,” wrote an overjoyed Serena. See her post below:

Well, the Marvel film doesn’t seem to impress only Serena Williams, but Hollywood critics too are hailing the film. Brian Davids of The Hollywood Reporter termed it as “Marvel’s most poignant and powerful film to date,” praising all elements from the performances to the crafts. The Verge’s Charles Pulliam-Moore heaped praise on the film’s ability to tell an “intimate and heartfelt” story within a bigger scope.

Black Panther is a sequel to the 2018 release Black Panther. The new film revolves around the events that take place after the death of T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick passed away after battling cancer and the makers decided to not recast his character.

Wakanda Forever features Letitia Wright and Lupita Nyong’o in the lead. The cast includes Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, and Michaela Coel, among others. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is directed by Ryan Coogler.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

