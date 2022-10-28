Black Panther Wakanda Forever: Olympic Medalist Neeraj Chopra Joins The Epic Fight, Unleashes His Inner Warrior

Marvel Studios Super Hero Black Panther not only created an iconic movement worldwide but also inspired young minds to discover their inner warrior with the power of achieving the impossible. As fans wait for the Black Panther to return for the biggest action adventure of 2022 – ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, a new warrior has joined the epic fight for good versus evil! It’s none other than the Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra.

Yes, you read it right. Olympic Gold medalist and India’s pride Neeraj Chopra has joined the fight for Wakanda to unleash the true essence of being a warrior and fighting for one’s country. Embodying the very spirit of the celebrated Wakandan superhero, Neeraj Chopra’s journey from his humble beginnings to achieving the coveted Olympic Gold has truly been inspiring and nothing short of extraordinary!

On Friday, Chopra shared a new promo of Black Panter: Wakanda Forever on his Instagram handle. “Khel ho ya jung, jitega wohi jiska nishana kabhi chukey nahi. Kabhi desh ke liye.. kabhi khud ke liye.. iss baar javelin utha raha hu Black Panther ke liye. November 11. Don’t miss the action. #WakandaForever @Marvel_India (sic),” he wrote in the caption.

Further, Neeraj Chopra talked about his association with the film and said, “Black Panther is about a fierce warrior, a hero who is willing to give everything to fight for his people and his country. As an athlete, representing India is our biggest opportunity and we give our best shot and fight till the end. I’m truly overjoyed that I can be a part of this journey and just like Black Panther, I hope to inspire people around the globe to never give up on your dreams. Being a huge Marvel fan, I just cannot wait to watch the film and discover the new journey of Wakanda!”

In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. It will be released in Indian on November 11, 2022, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

