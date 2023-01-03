Black Panther 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ryan Coogler's Film

The Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced its fans to the magnificent character of T’Challa in the Black Panther movie. Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman earned praise from around the world for his portrayal of the titular character and was all set to make a comeback in the sequel. However, his untimely demise never let that come to fruition. Yet, instead of discarding the idea of the sequel, film director Ryan Coogler re-imagined it to give Boseman a fitting tribute in Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever.

If fans missed this fitting homage to T’Challa and Boseman when it hit the theatres last November, the film will be released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Here are all the details you need to know:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Synopsis

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever takes viewers on a journey with T’Challa’s sister Shuri. Now that the King of Wakanda is dead, she must defend Wakanda from being attacked by other countries for vibranium. Will Shuri succeed in her attempt to keep her people safe?

Following Boseman’s death, the Marvel studio announced that it would not recast the role of T’Challa. This sequel film has Letitia Wright, in the role of Shuri picking up the baton. Her role has not replaced the King of Wakanda. That honour is passed on to M’Baku. However, the post-credit revealed a secret that will leave the fans waiting for more.

When Will It Release

It is more than likely that like other Marvel movies, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also be released on Disney+ Hotstar. According to the Hollywood Handle, the streaming platform has decided on February 1 as the date when the film will be available for streaming.

Where To Watch

Fans will need to have a Disney+ Hostar subscription to stream the movie. They can opt for the Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile at ₹499/ year, Disney Plus Hotstar Super at ₹899/ year or Disney Plus Hotstar Premium at ₹1,499/ year. While the first plan only supports 1 screen, the premium plan can support up to 4 concurrent screens.

