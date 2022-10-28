Black Panther Wakanda Forever's Cast Pays Respect to Chadwick Boseman, Says ‘We Made Him Proud’

The long-awaited world premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever took place Wednesday night in Hollywood, with director Ryan Coogler and the stars of the movie in full attendance. However, there was one name deeply missed at the world premiere, their late co-star Chadwick Boseman. The cast of Black Panther 2 paid respect to late actor Chadwick Boseman, who essayed the role of a protagonist in the first sequel, during the world premiere.

Actress Letitia Wright, who plays T'Challa's younger sister, Princess Shuri, told Reuters that it was difficult to return to a place that she holds so dearly in her heart. She revealed saying that she was “so attached to T’Challa, so attached to Chad”. However, Letitia stated that they needed to be strong to complete the story, which sometimes became emotional. “It still is, but one that we came together, we worked on. We made him proud,” she continued.

In the 2018 blockbuster film Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman played the king of the fictional African nation of Wakanda, hailed as a significant step forward for racial diversity in Hollywood. A sequel was in the works when Boseman died. The 43-year-old actor died in 2020 after a quiet four-year battle with colon cancer.

Lupita Nyong’o, who reprises her role as T’Challa’s former lover Nakia revealed that she dreaded filming the sequel because she couldn't imagine going forward without Chadwick. Lupita said, “I breathed a breath of relief because what he did was he incorporated the loss into the story,” when Ryan Coogler, the director and writer of Black Panther, walked her through his idea to carry on with the story. So, as a person and as an actor, Lupita revealed that she didn't have to pretend like she hadn't experienced such a loss, and the film makes good use of that.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer promises an action-packed adventure with some major surprises. The film returns to Wakanda, where a new threat emerges from the undersea nation of Talokan. The story revolves around what happens after King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) dies.

The trailer shows Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye, and the Dora Milaje grouping together to protect Wakanda from a deadly battle. The trailer also gives us a better look at Tenoch Huerta's Namor, who appears to be one of the film's main antagonists.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also goes on to introduce several new characters including Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams aka Ironheart, Alex Livinalli as Attuma, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Tenoch Huerta as Namor, the King of Atlantis and Mabel Cadena as Namora. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit the silver screens on November 11, 2022.

