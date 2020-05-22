MOVIES

Black Widow a Film About Self-forgiveness, Says Scarlett Johansson

"It's a film very much about self-forgiveness and accepting decisions that were made for you. It's much deeper than anything we could have done earlier," says Scarlett Johansson about 'Black Widow'.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 11:11 AM IST
Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson says her upcoming film "Black Widow" is a film of depth, a feat the team could not have attempted in the initial days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.


After 10 years and seven films of playing the Russian superspy Avenger Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, Johansson is set to star in a prequel stand-alone in the MCU.


"It's a film very much about self-forgiveness and accepting decisions that were made for you. It's much deeper than anything we could have done earlier," the actor told Parade.


Directed by Cate Shortland, "Black Widow" also stars David Harbour, Rachel Weisz and Florence Pugh.


Speaking about the dynamic between the characters, Johansson said, "They're not family, because (Natasha) has no family, but they're assigned familial roles."


The superhero film was scheduled to hit the theatres on May 1 but the release was pushed to November 6 owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

