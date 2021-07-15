'Black Widow' Finally Coming to India; Esha Gupta Drops Mirror Selfie

Actor Shagufta Ali, who is best known for her work on TV shows like Saans, Sasural Simar Ka and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has been courageously speaking about her personal and professional struggles lately. The 54-year-old actor has been out of work since 2018. Her last acting role was an extended cameo in the show Bepannaah.

Shagufta Ali: I had Expected Certain People to Come Forward and Help Me But They Have Not

The latest Marvel venture Black Widow, which released worldwide on July 9, will skip theatrical release and release on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar in India. It was announced on Thursday that the Disney+ Hotstar is gearing up to release Black Widow in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Black Widow Starring Scarlett Johansson Finally Coming to India on Disney+ Hotstar

When it comes to stunning pictures, Esha Gupta can never disappoint. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Jannat 2, always sets the temperature soaring with her photoshoots. It’s been two months since she flew to the gorgeous country of Spain. Her Spanish album is filled with enviable looks and she looks ultra-glam to say the least.

Esha Gupta’s Stunning Mirror Selfie Leaves Fans Speechless

It has been years since Bollywood actor Salman Khan broke up with actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan but their controversial love story still remains fresh. Post their breakup, Aishwarya had found love in actor Abhishek Bachchan with whom she worked in Guru and Dhoom 2. The actor had tied the knot in 2007 in a grand affair. While people anticipated that this event would irk Salman, his reaction, on the contrary, had won the hearts of many.

Throwback Thursday: When Salman Khan Gracefully Reacted On Aishwarya Rai’s Marriage

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot on July 16. The couple’s wedding festivities have begun and are going on in full swing. The singer went to meet his bride-to-be at her mehndi ceremony. The actress looked stunning in a pink kurti and green sharara. She completed her look with a choker necklace and beautiful earrings. Her hands were beautifully decorated with henna. Rahul, on the other hand, complimented her in a green silk kurta pajama. Rahul even sang ‘mehendi laga ke rakhna doli saja ke rakhna’ for his bride-to-be. The couple also performed a romantic dance on the special occasion.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s Romantic Dance Video from Their Mehndi Ceremony Goes Viral

