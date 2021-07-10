Black Widow First Reviews: Scarlett Johansson Film Gets Big Thumbs Up From Critics, Fans

Black Widow, the long-awaited solo film starring Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh, has finally arrived in cinema halls and on Disney Plus through Premier Access in the US. The superhero film is the first Marvel installment to hit theatres since Spider-Man: Far From Home in July 2019. The pandemic pushed back the film’s original release, which was slated for May 2020.

Early reactions to Marvel’s standalone movie are flooding in, and if international reviews and fan tweets are to be believed, the film has seemed to strike the right chord. Black Widow is “blessed with both muscular action and endearing warmth," wrote Angie Han in her review of the film for Mashable. Dana Stevens of Slate praised the dynamic between Johannsson and Pugh, who exhibit “real sibling chemistry on and off-screen." Black Widow may be Natasha Romanoff’s first solo Marvel movie, but it acts as more of an ensemble piece, Matt Singer writes in his review for ScreenCrush.

Check out some of the reactions of Marvel fans:

// #BlackWidow screencaps -- - - -marvel: gives us the best sibling duo dynamic also marvel: btw ur never gonna see them ever again after this 2 hour movie, tough luck !! pic.twitter.com/Qn106lC96f — rach ⧖ crying over bw (@rachlovesnat) July 10, 2021

florence pugh as yelena belova is top tier casting #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/BnA5kEbEAq— kat | she/her (@backloggedream) July 10, 2021

Review: #BlackWidow 4.5/5 'sBlack Widow is one of the best movies Marvel has ever made. The ensemble cast works to perfection, the choreography is the best Hollywood can offer & the story of Natasha Romanoff is brilliant. Black Widow is the early leader for summer's best pic.twitter.com/OOE6IwE0eh — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) July 8, 2021

Tom Holland reacts to #BlackWidow: “Been waiting ages for this film and it was worth the wait. This film is awesome!! So exciting and so funny.” pic.twitter.com/TRGUd9a90E— Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) July 10, 2021

Same Energy….. Plus, #BLACKWIDOW was everything in which i really wanted #MarvelStudios wanted cover in this particular genre. And really promising future for #YelenaBelova as well.#BlackWidowspoilers #BlackWidowreview #batman pic.twitter.com/IQuBumWjkA — Sirf Zinda hoon bro (@Dhruv_j_17) July 10, 2021

‘Black Widow’ follows Natasha Romanoff (aka Black Widow) as she is pursued by a force determined to bring her down. She’s forced to confront her past as a spy and “the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger," including that with her sister, Yelena. Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff, and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, a sister-figure to Natasha. Rachel Weisz’s character Melina and David Harbour’s character The Red Guardian/Alexei are parental figures to Natasha and Yelena.

The film is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four release slate, which also includes titles such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

