CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News» Movies» Black Widow First Reviews: Scarlett Johansson Film Gets Big Thumbs Up From Critics, Fans
2-MIN READ

Black Widow First Reviews: Scarlett Johansson Film Gets Big Thumbs Up From Critics, Fans

Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow

Film critics and fans are sharing their first reactions to Scarlett Johansson's film Black Widow, and so far, so good.

Black Widow, the long-awaited solo film starring Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh, has finally arrived in cinema halls and on Disney Plus through Premier Access in the US. The superhero film is the first Marvel installment to hit theatres since Spider-Man: Far From Home in July 2019. The pandemic pushed back the film’s original release, which was slated for May 2020.

Early reactions to Marvel’s standalone movie are flooding in, and if international reviews and fan tweets are to be believed, the film has seemed to strike the right chord. Black Widow is “blessed with both muscular action and endearing warmth," wrote Angie Han in her review of the film for Mashable. Dana Stevens of Slate praised the dynamic between Johannsson and Pugh, who exhibit “real sibling chemistry on and off-screen." Black Widow may be Natasha Romanoff’s first solo Marvel movie, but it acts as more of an ensemble piece, Matt Singer writes in his review for ScreenCrush.

Check out some of the reactions of Marvel fans:

RELATED NEWS

‘Black Widow’ follows Natasha Romanoff (aka Black Widow) as she is pursued by a force determined to bring her down. She’s forced to confront her past as a spy and “the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger," including that with her sister, Yelena. Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff, and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, a sister-figure to Natasha. Rachel Weisz’s character Melina and David Harbour’s character The Red Guardian/Alexei are parental figures to Natasha and Yelena.

The film is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four release slate, which also includes titles such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 10, 2021, 15:45 IST