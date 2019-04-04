LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Black Widow Movie: Rachel Weisz and David Harbour to Join Scarlett Johansson's Marvel Film?

Oscar winner Rachel Weisz and "Stranger Things" star David Harbour are in negotiations for a key role in Scarlett Johansson-fronted "Black Widow" film.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2019, 10:24 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Black Widow Movie: Rachel Weisz and David Harbour to Join Scarlett Johansson's Marvel Film?
Oscar winner Rachel Weisz and "Stranger Things" star David Harbour are in negotiations for a key role in Scarlett Johansson-fronted "Black Widow" film.
Loading...
Oscar winner Rachel Weisz is in negotiations for a key role in Scarlett Johansson-fronted "Black Widow" film.

According to Variety, the talks with the 49-year-old actor, who was recently nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Yorgos Lanthimos' "The Favourite", are in early stages.

"Stranger Things" star David Harbour is also in talks to board the cast, which also includes "Outlaw King" actor Florence Pugh.

The highly anticipated Marvel stand-alone movie will star Johansson as Romanoff aka Black Widow, an agent of the fictional spy agency S.H.I.E.L.D and a member of the superhero team, the Avengers.
After "Captain Marvel", "Black Window" is the second female superhero-led project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The shooting is scheduled to begin in London this June.

Australian filmmaker Cate Shorthand of Nazi drama "Lore" fame is attached to direct. Jac Schaeffer wrote the most recent draft for the film.

Marvel is yet to confirm the casting.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram