Black Widow Sets New Pandemic Box Office Record, Earns USD 215 Million in 3 Days

The latest Marvel Studios venture Black Widow has created a new box-office record by becoming the biggest opener since the pandemic. Black Widow has earned $215 million in three days since its premiere on July 9, through theatre earnings and on Disney+ under premier access.

According to Disney, the movie has earned $80 million in theatres across America and $78 million internationally, leaving behind the opening earnings of any film that has released since the pandemic. It has also collected $60 million from Disney+ premier access, according to a report in Daily News.

Alan Bergman, the Chairman of Disney Studios Content, said in a statement, “It’s incredible to see audiences enjoying ‘Black Widow’ after two years without a new Marvel Studios film, and this spectacular opening weekend shows just how eager fans have been to see this beloved Avenger in her own story. Cate Shortland [director], Scarlett Johansson and the Marvel Studios team have delivered an exceptional film that continues a legacy of creative excellence as the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands and enters a new era.”

Marvel’s Black Widow takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War. In the film, Natasha Romanoff, who is in hiding goes back ‘home’ to confront her past as a trained assassin.

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson, who has played Natasha Romanoff in the MCU since 2010. The film also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz in pivotal roles. The film is yet to be released in India due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and is reportedly slated to release in October.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here