Black Widow's Exclusive Four-minute Comic-Con Footage Leaks Online, Details Inside

A fan, who was present at Hall H during Marvel Studios' 'Black Widow' panel, posted a video of the exclusive footage showcased at San Diego Comic-Con International gathering in California.

Updated:July 28, 2019, 4:30 PM IST
Black Widow's Exclusive Four-minute Comic-Con Footage Leaks Online, Details Inside
Image of Black Widow logo, courtesy of Instagram
As per foreign media publications, the exclusive footage of the upcoming Black Widow film, which was screened only for Hall H audiences at the recently concluded San Diego Comic-Con International gathering in California, has been leaked online.

Comicbook.com revealed details from the four-minute long footage featuring Scarlett Johansson as the titular super spy.

About the leaked clip, the website wrote, "The clip starts with, seemingly, archival footage of Black Widow from Avengers: Endgame, who gives her speech about joining Earth's Mightiest Heroes: "I used to have nothing. And then I got this job, this family. I was better because of it. But I have made mistakes. I can't go back."

Read: David Harbour Says His Character in Black Widow is 'Captain America on the Russian Soviet Side'

Tony Stark is then heard saying: "Must be hard to shake that double agent thing, huh?"

"They're coming for you."

This is followed by the Marvel Studios logo, after which comes a wide shot of a city with the text 'BUDAPEST'.

Next, an unknown woman is heard saying, "I know you're out there." And Natasha replies, "I know you know I'm out here." Tense music, and she follows up with, "So, we gonna talk like grown ups?"

A few more lines of dialogue, sounds like it's in Russian, and then the chaos erupts. It sounds like a violent fight scene, during which Black Widow seemingly tells another person to "stay down." This precedes the sounds of an obvious fight scene.

The fighting stops, and it sounds like the two people have found some common ground. Black Widow says, "It's good to see you too, sis."

"Natasha," the other person responds.

"Yelena. You just had to come to Budapest, didn't you?" Natasha asks, confirming Florence Pugh's character Yelena Bolova is the character she's fighting. Then the scene gets chaotic, with cuts to Scarlett Johansson's voiceover.

"I have a very specific skillset. But I've got red in my ledger. I'd like to wipe it out."

We then get a fight scene, and the logo. Based on the crowd response it sounds like this is the part where Taskmaster shows up to fight Black Widow.

Cate Shortland is directing Black Widow, featuring Johansson and David Harbour (Stranger Things) in lead roles.

Black Widow hits theaters May 1, 2020.

You may check out the footage here.

