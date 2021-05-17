Black Widow’s New Trailer Shows High-speed Chase Starring Scarlett Johansson

A new teaser has been released for Scarlett Johansson and Cate Shortland's Black Widow by Marvel Studios. The TV spot was showcased during MTV Movie & TV Awards that was held on Sunday. In the trailer, Scarlett (Natasha Romanoff) and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) can be seen driving through the streets of Budapest in a blue BMW X3. They are being chased by a woman on a dirt motorcycle who has her face covered with a helmet.

She fires at the two repeatedly as they turn into the city centre. When an agitated Yelena asks Natasha if she has any plan to escape this firing, the latter says her plan was just to drive away. Not impressed by this, Yelena forces Natasha to spin the car around. She then swiftly kicks out the passenger door that collides with the woman’s bike. The biker eventually falls down. At the end of the clip, Natasha can be seen making a J-turn and driving off.

Just two sisters bonding during a high-speed chase ❤️ Check out this brand-new clip from Marvel Studios' #BlackWidow, and experience it in theaters or on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access on July 9. Additional fee required. pic.twitter.com/83s9Milw3P — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 17, 2021

The events of the film will take place in the two years between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. The film will see Black Widow reconnecting with her roots. Several new characters will be introduced who had played imported roles in her life before she became an Avenger. However, it is still unclear for which mission Natasha will reunite with Yelena and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz).

Earlier, Scarlett’s standalone MCU film was set to hit theatres on April 30, 2020 in India, but it was pushed back several times due to the coronavirus pandemic. Finally, it is slated to release simultaneously in cinemas and on Disney+ in July this year.

The movie can be watched only using theatre or premier access on Disney + which means that a user has to pay an extra fee in addition to the monthly subscription.

