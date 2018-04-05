Blackbuck Poaching Case: Jodhpur Court To Pronounce Its Verdict Today

A Jodhpur court will today pronounce its verdict in the 1998 black buck poaching case, in which Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam are accused.The accused landed in Jodhpur on Wednesday ahead of the court hearing. The movie stars were accused of poaching blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain movie.They were accused of killing two blackbucks, hunting of which is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act.The final arguments in the case were completed in a Jodhpur rural court on March 28. Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had reserved the judgment for April 5 thereafter.Meanwhile, a video clipping of Saif getting annoyed over media questions and threatening his driver saying 'Sheehsa upar karo aur reverse kar lo varna padegi ek (close windowpane, put car in reverse or else you will get slapped) has since gone viral on social media.It was learned that a fan also misbehaved with Tabu while she was coming out of the airport at Jodhpur on Wednesday morning.