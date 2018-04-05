Blackbuck Poaching Case LIVE: D-Day for Salman Khan, 4 Other Actors as Jodhpur Court Set to Deliver Verdict

Salman Khan, referred to as one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, has over 3 big-budget films riding on his shoulders- Race 3, Dabangg 3 and Bharat. The actor also has twelve 100 crore films in his kitty and four 300 crore films to his name already. Salman is also set to host the upcoming season of Dus Ka Dum and is currently endorsing over 10 brands.
Event Highlights
Stay tuned as Kriti Tulsiani brings you live updates:
The case also involved two more accused, Dushyant Singh, who was allegedly accompanying the actors when the poaching took place, and Dinesh Gawre, said to be Salman Khan's assistant. However, prosecutor Bhati said that Gawre never appeared in court and was made to disappear by Salman Khan. Had he been around, there could have been more information available in the case, he had said. The final arguments in the case were completed in a Jodhpur rural court on March 28. Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had reserved the judgment for April 5 thereafter.
Salman Khan's counsel HM Saraswat denied the allegations and said there were several loopholes in the prosecution's story and it had failed to prove its case beyond any doubt. Prosecution has failed to prove the allegations. It engaged in tampering and fabricating evidence and documents as well as roping in fake witnesses to prove its case. It even failed to prove that the black bucks were killed by gunshots. Hence, such investigation cannot be trusted," Saraswat had said.
For the uninitiated, the blackbuck, also known as the Indian antelope, is an antelope found in India, Nepal and Pakistan. The species was given its binomial name by Swedish zoologist Carl Linnaeus in 1758. The blackbuck is an endangered species and is protected under Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife Act. Salman and other actors including Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam are accused of killing two black bucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of the popular Hindi film Hum Saath Saath Hain. All of them were in a Gypsy car that night, with Salman Khan in the driving seat. He, on spotting a herd of black bucks, shot at and killed two of them, Public Prosecutor Bhawani Singh Bhati had said earlier. But on being spotted and chased, they fled from the spot leaving the dead animals there," he said, adding that there was adequate evidence against them.
In another incident, actor Tabu was harassed upon her arrival in Jodhpur. According to a report, a fan forcibly made his way into the security guards' circle and misbehaved with the actor. The bouncers, however, immediately pushed him back, steering him clear off Tabu's way. While no official complaint has been filed yet, Tabu seemed to be in a state of shock after the incident.
Bollywood celebrities Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Neelam appeared in Jodhpur court in the 1998 Blackbuck hunting case. They were accused of poaching blackbucks during the filming of Bollywood film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.
In a bizarre incident on Tuesday, a teenage girl from a Madhya Pradesh village attempted to scale the walls of Galaxy Apartments in Bandra West to meet her idol Salman Khan, but was prevented by security personnel, a police officer said. The incident took place when the girl landed at Bandra terminus from an outstation train and proceeded straight to the Khan's sea-front residence. When she attempted to directly enter through the main gate, she was prevented by the security personnel, who said the actor was not at home, and she went away. Not losing heart, she quietly tried to scale the wall of the building to reach the first floor apartment complex of the Khans, but was espied by the security guards who informed the Bandra police station. A team from Bandra police station rushed there and took charge of her and later questioned her at the police station. The police informed her family who are now on their way to Mumbai to take her back till then, the girl is kept under the care of Dongri Juvenile Home.
It’s D-Day for Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari as a Jodhpur court is set to deliver its verdict in the sensational 1998 black buck poaching case. The actors arrived in the Rajasthani city yesterday and will be present in court for the pronouncement of the verdict. Saif Ali Khan landed in controversy soon after landing in the city as a video went viral in which the actor can be heard using rough language and asking his driver to roll up the car's window-panes. Salman Khan was accused of killing two black bucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain. He is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the other actors have been charged under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. Maximum punishment under Section 51 is six years.
Post his acquittal, the Rajasthan government had moved the Supreme Court against Salman's acquittal by High Court on the ground that the judgment suffered from "legal infirmities". The state government sought stay of Rajasthan HC judgment by which the 50-year old actor's conviction and the jail term of five years was set aside. In January 2017, Salman was acquitted in Arms Act case by a Jodhpur court.
For the uninitiated, Salman was sentenced to one year in prison for hunting the already-endangered species in February 2006. The sentence, however, was stayed after a High Court appeal. Salman was then sentenced to a five-year prison term and remanded to Jodhpur jail in April 2006 and was granted bail three days later. Six years later, on July 24, 2012, the Rajasthan High Court finalized charges against the actor and other accused in the blackbuck poaching case. The Supreme Court challenged Rajasthan High Court's verdict of Salman's conviction. The actor's name was finally cleared by the Rajasthan High Court in both the cases.
Saif Ali Khan, who landed at Jodhpur airport on Wednesday afternoon for the 19-year-old case linked with the poaching of two blackbucks, was caught on video misbehaving with his driver. In a video shared on Twitter, Saif, agitated with media questions, asks his driver to close the window, put the car in reverse gear or else he says he'll hit him. "Sheehsa upar karo aur reverse kar lo warna padegi ek," he said.
#WATCH: Actor Saif Ali Khan outside Jodhpur Airport says 'sheehsa upar karo aur reverse kar lo warna padegi ek' to his driver when he was being asked questions by reporters. Jodhpur Court will deliver verdict in blackbuck poaching case tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/n6AYIcHgY8— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018
The case also involved two more accused, Dushyant Singh, who was allegedly accompanying the actors when the poaching took place, and Dinesh Gawre, said to be Salman Khan's assistant. However, Public Prosecutor Bhawani Singh Bhati says that Gawre never appeared in court and was made to disappear by Salman Khan. Had he been around, there could have been more information available in the case, says Bhati.
Meanwhile, Tabu, who reached Jodhpur on Wednesday morning for the 19-year-old case, reportedly faced eve-teasing while exiting the airport. According to a report in News18Hindi, a fan forcibly made his way into the security guards' circle and misbehaved with the actor. The bouncers, however, immediately pushed him back, steering him clear off Tabu's way. While no official complaint has been filed yet, Tabu seemed in a state of shock after the incident.
Ahead of the crucial verdict by a Jodhpur court in the blackbuck-poaching case, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan and Tabu arrived in the blue city. The actors, however, did not speak to any reporters waiting outside the Mumbai airport as they left from there, reported PTI. Meanwhile, Salman Khan has also reached Jodhpur after completing the Abu Dhabi schedule of "Race 3".
Salman Khan arrives in Jodhpur ahead of blackbuck-poaching case verdict tomorrow, reports ANI. He reached Mumbai in the early hours today from Abu Dhabi, where he had been shooting for his upcoming movie "Race 3" alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol.
Rajasthan: Actor Salman Khan arrives in Jodhpur. Verdict in blackbuck poaching case will be pronounced tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/CDqXS12y9r— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018
The 52-year-old star, who completed the Abu Dhabi schedule of his upcoming movie "Race 3", on Wednesday boarded a chartered plane from the Mumbai airport for Jodhpur, sources close to the actor told PTI. Besides Salman, his "Hum Saath Saath Hain" co-stars Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Neelam were also accused of poaching blackbucks during their film shooting.
A Jodhpur Court will on Thursday deliver the verdict in the 1998 black buck poaching case against actor Salman Khan. The court of the chief judicial magistrate (Jodhpur Rural), where the trial of the case has been in progress for the last 19 years, had reserved the judgment after the final arguments last week, as reported in PTI.
