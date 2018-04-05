Blackbuck Poaching Case LIVE: D-Day for Salman Khan, 4 Other Actors as Jodhpur Court Set to Deliver Verdict

Apr 5, 2018 7:21 am (IST)

In a bizarre incident on Tuesday, a teenage girl from a Madhya Pradesh village attempted to scale the walls of Galaxy Apartments in Bandra West to meet her idol Salman Khan, but was prevented by security personnel, a police officer said. The incident took place when the girl landed at Bandra terminus from an outstation train and proceeded straight to the Khan's sea-front residence. When she attempted to directly enter through the main gate, she was prevented by the security personnel, who said the actor was not at home, and she went away. Not losing heart, she quietly tried to scale the wall of the building to reach the first floor apartment complex of the Khans, but was espied by the security guards who informed the Bandra police station. A team from Bandra police station rushed there and took charge of her and later questioned her at the police station. The police informed her family who are now on their way to Mumbai to take her back till then, the girl is kept under the care of Dongri Juvenile Home.