Blackbuck Poaching Case LIVE: Salman Khan Convicted, Quantum Out Shortly; Bishnois Object to Other Acquittals

Apr 5, 2018 9:06 am (IST)

There are four cases associated with the poaching incident. Here is a look:



Case 1 - Bhawad Chinkara Poaching: On September 27, 1998, Salman Khan allegedly hunted a Chinkara on the border of Bhawad village in the outskirts of Jodhpur.

Status of the Case: On February 17, 2006, the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate sentenced him to one-year rigorous imprisonment. Salman Khan had approached the Rajasthan High Court for quashing of the sentence, bypassing his chance to appeal in immediate higher court of District Judge.



Case 2 - Ghoda Farm Poaching Case: On the night of September 28, 1998, Salman Khan allegedly hunted two Chinkaras near Ghoda Farm area in Osian region of Jodhpur. Status of the Case: On April 10, 2006, Salman Khan was sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment. Khan approached the District Judge against the decision, but his appeal was rejected and the sentence upheld, following which the actor appealed in the High Court with Revision Petition. On July 25, 2017, Judge Nirmaljeet Kaur discharged Salman Khan in both Ghoda Farm and Bhawad Chinkara poaching cases.



Case 3 - Arms Act Case: A .32 revolver and .22 rifle was recovered by forest officials and police allegedly from Salman Khan’s hotel room after the poaching cases were registered against him. The weapons were seized on October 15, 1998 while Salman Khan’s arm license had already expired on September 22, 1998. Status of the Case: The court acquitted Salman Khan in January 2017. The Rajasthan government had appealed against the judgment in District Judge Court.



Case 4 - Kankani Black Buck Poaching Case: On October 2, 1998, Salman Khan allegedly hunted two blackbucks. His co-stars Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Saif Ali Khan are co-accused in the case and face charges of incitement. Status of Case: Trial court to deliver verdict on April 5. The total number of witnesses in the case is 52.