Blackbuck Poaching Case LIVE: Salman Khan Convicted, Quantum Out Shortly; Bishnois Object to Other Acquittals

Bishnoi Sabha, which had filed the blackbuck poaching case, has now decided to appeal against the acquittal of the four co-accused in the case. Salman Khan has been convicted while others- Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari- have all been acquitted of all charges. Bishnois, a traditional community, is committed to protect the endangered animal and remains vigilant against poachers in the area.
NS Solanki, the advocate of co-accused Dushyant Singh, has been quoted as saying that Salman Khan was cool and calm when the verdict was announced. While the other actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari, felt happy for their acquittal in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.
News Agency ANI quotes NS Solanki, the lawyer of co-accused Dushyant Singh, as saying that the argument over the quantum of punishment is still underway and that Salman's lawyers are asking for probation. "Argument on quantum of punishment is on. Salman Khan's counsels are praying for probation," he has said.
Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act carries maximum punishment of six years and minimum one-year jail term. The prosecution has demanded maximum punishment for Salman Khan. The actor will be taken to Jodhpur Central Jail, which currently houses three high-profile inmates — Asaram Bapu, Malkhan Singh Vishnoi and Shambhu Lal. The latter two are accused in the Bawri Devi case and the Rajasthan hacking case, respectively.
Salman Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain.
In an interaction with CNN News18, Remo D'Souza, who is directing Salman Khan's upcoming film Race 3, said that the entire cast and crew is looking forward to the closure of this 20-year-old case with a favourable verdict. "Salman never talks about the case while shooting for his films. Same was the case during Abu Dhabi schedule of Race 3 after which the actor left for the verdict. The unit and everyone associated to his big Eid release are hoping for a closure to this long stretched case with a favourable verdict," he said.
Public Prosecutor Bhawani Singh has been quoted as saying that they will wait for the court's order before commenting. "We shall wait for the court's order. It will be inappropriate for me to say anything now," he says. While Salman Khan is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, the other actors have been charged under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. Maximum punishment under Section 51 is six years. All of them were in a Gypsy car that night, with Salman Khan in the driving seat. He, on spotting a herd of black bucks, shot at and killed two of them, Singh had said earlier. "But on being spotted and chased, they fled from the spot leaving the dead animals there," he said, adding that there was adequate evidence against them.
Salman Khan's counsel HM Saraswat has arrived at Jodhpur court while Salman is expected to arrive at 11 am. He had earlier denied the allegations and said there were several loopholes in the prosecution's story and it had failed to prove its case beyond any doubt. "Prosecution has failed to prove the allegations. It engaged in tampering and fabricating evidence and documents as well as roping in fake witnesses to prove its case. It even failed to prove that the black bucks were killed by gunshots. Hence, such investigation cannot be trusted," Saraswat had said. The hearing is expected to begin at 11:15 am.
Apart from his legal cases, Salman Khan has a host of controversies under his belt. His controversial relationships including the one with Aishwarya Rai, have fuelled his bad boy image. Aishwarya had reportedly accused Salman of physically abusing her in 2002 and a police complaint was filed against the actor. A year later, Salman had a face-off with Aishwarya's then boyfriend Vivek Oberoi. Salman also had a massive ego battle with his then best friend Shah Rukh Khan until a public reunion in 2013. The actor has also come under fire for his brash statements on several occasions.
Controversies and Salman Khan go hand in hand. From his affairs with B-town's A-list actresses, controversial remarks, to his court cases, the Bollywood superstar has always managed to hit headlines.
The Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri has arrived in court to pronounce the verdict of the 1998 poaching case in which Salman Khan is accused of killing two blackbucks and his co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari of abetting the crime. The final arguments of the case were completed in the trial court on March 28, after which Chief Judicial Magistrate had reserved the judgment for April 5.
The primary basis of the case will be whether the prosecution was able to prove that Khan and others killed the blackbucks. HM Saraswat, Salman Khan's lawyer has argued that there has been a “false and malicious campaign” to target the actor and that the only weapons in his possession were air rifles, which cannot kill a deer and that the eyewitness statements were botched-up. Khan's lawyer had also shown a video to the court purportedly showing how the witnesses signed on blank papers.
News agency ANI has quoted Saif Ali Khan, Neelam and Sonali Bendre's lawyer as saying that the punishment will be equal in case of conviction and the maximum punishment will land them in jail for six years and the minimum for one year. "If they are found guilty then there is equal punishment for all. Maximum punishment will be for six years and minimum one year," he said. Police personnel have been deployed outside Jodhpur court ahead of the verdict in Blackbuck poaching case.
There are four cases associated with the poaching incident. Here is a look:
Case 1 - Bhawad Chinkara Poaching: On September 27, 1998, Salman Khan allegedly hunted a Chinkara on the border of Bhawad village in the outskirts of Jodhpur.
Status of the Case: On February 17, 2006, the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate sentenced him to one-year rigorous imprisonment. Salman Khan had approached the Rajasthan High Court for quashing of the sentence, bypassing his chance to appeal in immediate higher court of District Judge.
Case 2 - Ghoda Farm Poaching Case: On the night of September 28, 1998, Salman Khan allegedly hunted two Chinkaras near Ghoda Farm area in Osian region of Jodhpur. Status of the Case: On April 10, 2006, Salman Khan was sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment. Khan approached the District Judge against the decision, but his appeal was rejected and the sentence upheld, following which the actor appealed in the High Court with Revision Petition. On July 25, 2017, Judge Nirmaljeet Kaur discharged Salman Khan in both Ghoda Farm and Bhawad Chinkara poaching cases.
Case 3 - Arms Act Case: A .32 revolver and .22 rifle was recovered by forest officials and police allegedly from Salman Khan’s hotel room after the poaching cases were registered against him. The weapons were seized on October 15, 1998 while Salman Khan’s arm license had already expired on September 22, 1998. Status of the Case: The court acquitted Salman Khan in January 2017. The Rajasthan government had appealed against the judgment in District Judge Court.
Case 4 - Kankani Black Buck Poaching Case: On October 2, 1998, Salman Khan allegedly hunted two blackbucks. His co-stars Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Saif Ali Khan are co-accused in the case and face charges of incitement. Status of Case: Trial court to deliver verdict on April 5. The total number of witnesses in the case is 52.
In an interaction with CNN News18, Chougal, an eye-witness, claimed that Salman Khan and other actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari had arrived for the hunt and it was Salman who fired the gunshot. He added that a deer can't die by falling in a pit and that he continues to stand by his testimony on Salman. He further alleged that Tabu provoked Salman and said, "Ab nazdeek aa gaye hai, goli maardo."
The case also involved two more accused, Dushyant Singh, who was allegedly accompanying the actors when the poaching took place, and Dinesh Gawre, said to be Salman Khan's assistant. However, prosecutor Bhati said that Gawre never appeared in court and was made to disappear by Salman Khan. Had he been around, there could have been more information available in the case, he had said. The final arguments in the case were completed in a Jodhpur rural court on March 28. Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had reserved the judgment for April 5 thereafter.
Salman Khan's counsel HM Saraswat denied the allegations and said there were several loopholes in the prosecution's story and it had failed to prove its case beyond any doubt. Prosecution has failed to prove the allegations. It engaged in tampering and fabricating evidence and documents as well as roping in fake witnesses to prove its case. It even failed to prove that the black bucks were killed by gunshots. Hence, such investigation cannot be trusted," Saraswat had said.
