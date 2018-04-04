Blackbuck Poaching Case LIVE: Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Tabu Arrive In Jodhpur

Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam were accused of poaching blackbucks on the midnight of October 1-2, 1998 during the filming of the popular Hindi film Hum Saath Saath Hain. Two blackbucks, protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, were killed on the outskirts of Kankani village near Jodhpur. A Jodhpur court will on Thursday pronounce its verdict in the 1998 case for which the final arguments were completed in the trial court on March 28, after which Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had reserved the judgment. All the accused actors will be present in the court for the pronouncement of the verdict. While Salman is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the other actors have been charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.











Apr 4, 2018 5:51 pm (IST) Saif Ali Khan, who landed at Jodhpur airport on Wednesday afternoon for the 19-year-old case linked with the poaching of two blackbucks, was caught on video misbehaving with his driver. In a video shared on Twitter, Saif, agitated with media questions, asks his driver to close the window, put the car in reverse gear or else he says he'll hit him. "Sheehsa upar karo aur reverse kar lo warna padegi ek," he said. #WATCH: Actor Saif Ali Khan outside Jodhpur Airport says 'sheehsa upar karo aur reverse kar lo warna padegi ek' to his driver when he was being asked questions by reporters. Jodhpur Court will deliver verdict in blackbuck poaching case tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/n6AYIcHgY8 — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018

Apr 4, 2018 5:45 pm (IST) The case also involved two more accused, Dushyant Singh, who was allegedly accompanying the actors when the poaching took place, and Dinesh Gawre, said to be Salman Khan's assistant. However, Public Prosecutor Bhawani Singh Bhati says that Gawre never appeared in court and was made to disappear by Salman Khan. Had he been around, there could have been more information available in the case, says Bhati.

Apr 4, 2018 5:40 pm (IST) Meanwhile, Tabu, who reached Jodhpur on Wednesday morning for the 19-year-old case, reportedly faced eve-teasing while exiting the airport. According to a report in News18Hindi, a fan forcibly made his way into the security guards' circle and misbehaved with the actor. The bouncers, however, immediately pushed him back, steering him clear off Tabu's way. While no official complaint has been filed yet, Tabu seemed in a state of shock after the incident.

Apr 4, 2018 5:34 pm (IST) Ahead of the crucial verdict by a Jodhpur court in the blackbuck-poaching case, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan and Tabu arrived in the blue city. The actors, however, did not speak to any reporters waiting outside the Mumbai airport as they left from there, reported PTI. Meanwhile, Salman Khan has also reached Jodhpur after completing the Abu Dhabi schedule of "Race 3".

Apr 4, 2018 5:26 pm (IST) Salman Khan arrives in Jodhpur ahead of blackbuck-poaching case verdict tomorrow, reports ANI. He reached Mumbai in the early hours today from Abu Dhabi, where he had been shooting for his upcoming movie "Race 3" alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol. Rajasthan: Actor Salman Khan arrives in Jodhpur. Verdict in blackbuck poaching case will be pronounced tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/CDqXS12y9r — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018

Apr 4, 2018 5:16 pm (IST) All actors, including Salman, Saif, Tabu, Sonali and Neelam, will be present in the court for the pronouncement of the verdict. While Tabu has already arrived in Jodhpur, Salman, Saif and Sonali were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Apr 4, 2018 5:05 pm (IST) The 52-year-old star, who completed the Abu Dhabi schedule of his upcoming movie "Race 3", on Wednesday boarded a chartered plane from the Mumbai airport for Jodhpur, sources close to the actor told PTI. Besides Salman, his "Hum Saath Saath Hain" co-stars Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Neelam were also accused of poaching blackbucks during their film shooting.

