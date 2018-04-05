Blackbuck Poaching Case LIVE: Salman Khan to Spend Night in Jodhpur Jail as Prisoner No. 106

DIG, prisons, Vikram Singh has said there will be no VVIP treatment for Salman Khan in the Jodhpur Jail. “He has been given number 106 & is lodged in Ward number 2. He was made to undergo medical test & has no medical issues. He hasn't made any demands. We'll give him jail uniform tomorrow. Multiple-layer security has been put up for his ward,” he said.
Animal Rights Activists Welcome Verdict
Animal right groups have welcomed the sentencing of Bollywood star Salman Khan, asserting the verdict proved no one was above the law, while a section of activists said the actor should have been given the maximum punishment under the Wildlife Act. "The verdict shows, whether you are Salman Khan or an ordinary citizen, the facts will be heard by a court and the law will prevail," PETA India spokesperson Sachin Bangera said. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), People For Animals (PFA), Wildlife SOS and Humane Society were among the groups that welcomed the verdict. "We are happy that justice has prevailed and a serial offender is behind bars. The judiciary has once again proved that the popularity of the accused has no bearing on the case before the court," PFA trustee Gauri Maulekhi said. Khan, arguably Bollywood's most successful actor, had earlier been charged in other animal poaching cases. A top forest official, who did not wish to be identified, said Khan should have been given the maximum punishment of six years under the law. "Being a Schedule I species, and this being a high-profile case, a strong message would have been sent if the maximum sentence under the Wildlife Act was given," he said.
Salman Khan has often found himself on the wrong side of the law. Here is a timeline of his legal troubles.
Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar batted for his 'friend' Salman Khan, following the latter's conviction by a Jodhpur court for the killing of two blackbucks in 1998.
The Jodhpur court in its judgment holding Salman Khan guilty said “the accused is a famous actor and common people may try to emulate him, despite this he violated the wildlife act and killed the blackbucks”. The court has sentenced Salman to five years in jail. In the judgment copy accessed by CNN-News18, the judge also said that Saif Ali Khan was also present with Salman, but was not involved in the killing.
CNN-News18 accessed the copy of judgment on Salman Khan and the reasons given for his conviction. The report read: Seeing the circumstances and rising cases of illegal killing of wild animals, this court deems fit to find Salman Khan guilty in the Blackbuck Poaching Case.
Feminist and author Taslima Nasreen spoke out against Salman Khan's sentence, tweeting: Killing endangered animals is a crime. But 5 years imprisonment for it is too much. Fine him Rs 5 crores and let him go.
Salman Khan isn't new to controversy, having made headlines for plenty of wrong reasons over the years. Also read: #SalmanConvicted: Biggest Controversies of Salman Khan
Controversies and Salman Khan go hand in hand. From his affairs with B-town's A-list actresses, controversial remarks, to his court cases, the Bollywood superstar has always managed to hit headlines.
Is Salman Khan a victim of his fame or a beneficiary of it? Find out during The Big Date at 7pm.
Trade analyst Komal Nahta posted a statement purported to be by Salman Khan's legal team on social media platforms. The statement by lawyer Anand Desai included the following: "In the present case, the Hon'ble Court has acquitted all the 5 co-accused which would imply that Salman was out hunting alone in the middle of the night in a remote area outside Jodhpur."
They came together to shoot – a film. They allegedly then went together to shoot - the blackbuck. But in the end, while Salman gets ready to spend a night in Jodhpur jail, the rest of the ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ team are hopping on to the next flight out of the town.
Several members of the film fraternity including Subhash Ghai and Jaya Bachchan came out in defense of the actor and believed that the sentence was too harsh and he has "already suffered enough." While others cited his humanitarian work. 'Salman is Most Loved': All the Bizarre Defences Made For Bhai to Save Him from Jail
Film fraternity comes out in defense of Salman Khan who has been sentenced to a five-year jail term in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.
Also read: The Bishnoi community, whose agitations helped being the case against Salman Khan have been activists for hundreds of years.Salman Khan Case Verdict: Not Just Deer, Bishnois of Rajasthan Have Fought for Trees Too
New Delhi: After a Jodhpur court sentenced Bollywood superstar to five years in jail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, a group of young men gathered outside the court raised celebratory slogans and distributed sweets.
Former actress Neelam Kothari, who was one of the accused in the poaching case, along with Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, has arrived at Mumbai airport, following her acquittal by the Jodhpur court. While all other actors were acquitted of all charges, Salman Khan has been sentenced to five years imprisonment. He is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the other actors had been charged under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal said that his heart goes out to Salman Khan and his family as the actor's conviction is a harsh move according to him. He further added that Salman is not a criminal and he hopes that actor gets the deserving relief. "The law takes its course. Can’t argue it. But at this point in time I just feel helpless and my heart goes out to @BeingSalmanKhan and his family. Reason, cause the last thing @BeingSalmanKhan is, is a criminal.I feel this is too harsh. I do hope he gets the relief he deserves," he wrote on Twitter.
As Salman Khan's bail plea will be heard by the Sessions Court at 10:30am on Friday morning, arrangements have been made to house the Dabangg actor in the Jodhpur jail, which houses several other high-profile convicts as well including Asaram Babu.
Read: 'Dabangg' Salman Khan to be Housed in Same Jail as Asaram Bapu
Though his defence team is preparing to move the Sessions Court for bail, arrangements have been made to house the Dabangg actor in the jail, which houses several other high-profile convicts as well.
The community’s tryst with environmental activism began nearly 300 years ago, with a woman called Amrita Devi Bishnoi in 1730. It was with Amrita Devi that the first ever ‘Chipko movement’ is said to have begun.
Read: Salman Khan Case Verdict- Not Just Deer, Bishnois of Rajasthan Have Fought for Trees Too
Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who directed Salman Khan in his film Yuvvraaj, took to Twitter to express his disappointment over the actor's conviction in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. He said he has full trust in the Indian judiciary and that Salman should appeal for justice. "I am extremely shocked to hear @BeingSalmanKhan being convicted by session court but also having full trust in Indian judiciary which has many other doors to appeal for final justice whatsoever. Since He is most loved person by industry N people for his human reasons too(sic), he wrote.
Jaya Bachchan has expressed her disappointment over Salman Khan's conviction in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The veteran actor has said that there's a lot at stake. "I feel bad, there is a lot of money riding on him. What can one say... The law will take its own course. He is into a lot of charity so he should get bail," she said.
