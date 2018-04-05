Blackbuck Poaching Case LIVE: Salman Khan to Spend the Night in Jodhpur Jail, Bail Hearing Tomorrow



Salman Khan does have legal recourse to opt out of jail if the judiciary agrees to his submissions. Firstly, Khan can apply for bail immediately in Sessions Court, along with his appeal against the conviction. The bail can be sought on the basis of continuous cooperation or the enormous amount of financial investments involved in his upcoming movies. Almost Rs 500 crore is at stake if his movies Race 3 and others are shelved at this point of time.

