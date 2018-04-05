GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Blackbuck Poaching Case LIVE: Salman Khan to Spend the Night in Jodhpur Jail, Bail Hearing Tomorrow

News18.com | April 5, 2018, 3:21 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

A Jodhpur court has sentenced Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to five-year jail term in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, while other actors — Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari — have been acquitted. Salman will have to spend the night in Jodhpur Jail as his bail hearing in Sessions Court has been posted for tomorrow. The Bishnoi Sabha, a community committed to protect the blackbucks, has decided to appeal against other acquittals. Salman Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain. He has been convicted under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, which carries maximum punishment of six years and minimum one-year jail term.

Stay tuned as Kriti Tulsiani brings you live updates:
Apr 5, 2018 3:21 pm (IST)

Jaya Bachchan has expressed her disappointment over Salman Khan's conviction in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The veteran actor has said that there's a lot at stake. "I feel bad, there is a lot of money riding on him. What can one say... The law will take its own course. He is into a lot of charity so he should get bail," she said. 

Apr 5, 2018 3:14 pm (IST)

According to public prosecutor Bhawani Singh Bhati, Jodhpur trial court judge Dev Kumar Khatri “agreed that Salman Khan is a habitual offender”.

Apr 5, 2018 3:00 pm (IST)

Salman Khan's bail application has been moved and will be taken up at 10:30 am on Friday morning. The actor therefore will have to spend the night in Jodhpur Central Jail. 

Apr 5, 2018 2:57 pm (IST)

The members of Bishnoi community are shouting slogans against Salman Khan as the actor is being taken to the hospital for medical examination. 

Apr 5, 2018 2:51 pm (IST)

Salman Khan, who has been convicted and sentenced to a 5-year jail term in the blackbuck poaching case, is being taken out of the court. He will be taken for a medical examination now and then to Jodhpur Central Jail. 

Apr 5, 2018 2:50 pm (IST)

Alok Nath, who has worked with Salman Khan in several films, including Hum Saath Saath Hain, expressed disappointement. "The verdict is coming out after 20 years. I personally feel that this kind of verdict is tragic. I would have appreciated it judges would have levied him a huge penalty and could have been used for their forest department. They should appeal in a higher court if they can," he told CNN News18. 

Apr 5, 2018 2:35 pm (IST)

Public Prosecutor Bhawani Singh to CNN News18: "We are happy with the judgment. I haven't read the complete order. Salman Khan has been given 5 year simple imprisonment and ten thousand fine. If he files an appeal and the court considers it, then he can get the bail." 

Apr 5, 2018 2:34 pm (IST)

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri, who were accompanying the actor for the 1998 blackbuck poaching case hearing, broke down inside the court after the verdict was pronounced. Salman, however, tried to console his sisters. 

Apr 5, 2018 2:28 pm (IST)

According to sources, Salman Khan has been taken into custody and a warrant is being prepared. The actor will be housed in barrack number 1 in Jodhpur Central Jail, say local media reports. 

Apr 5, 2018 2:21 pm (IST)

Bishnoi community supporters celebrate outside the Jodhpur court as Salman Khan has been sentenced to 5 years in jail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Meanwhile, Salman's legal team is ready with the paperwork for an appeal in High Court. 

Apr 5, 2018 2:10 pm (IST)

Salman Khan has been sentenced to a 5-year jail term in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case while other co-accused actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari have been acquitted. A fine of Rs 10,000 has also been levied on the actor. Salman can appeal in the Rajasthan High Court against his conviction. 

Apr 5, 2018 2:07 pm (IST)

The court proceedings resume after lunch break and Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri will pronounce the quantum of punishment shortly. 

Apr 5, 2018 1:55 pm (IST)

While Salman Khan's conviction comes as a big blow to Bollywood, trade analyst Komal Nahta says that there is not much involvement of money in Salman’s Dabangg 3, Kick 2 and Bharat as they all are in pre-production stage and the team has only announced those projects, but Race 3 will face the consequences if the actor is sentenced to a jail time of more than three years. “There’s not much involvement of money whether it’s 'Bharat' or 'Dabangg 3' or 'Kick 2'. The only film where money has been invested is 'Race 3' and that shouldn’t be a problem unless he is convicted for more than three years, because if that happens, then he will not even be getting bail and the film will get stuck," he told News18.com. 

Apr 5, 2018 1:47 pm (IST)


Here's how Salman Khan would have live-tweeted the court proceedings in the parallel world.

Read: 11 Salman Khan Tweets That You Cannot Ignore After His Blackbuck Poaching Conviction

'To save 1 innocent life is to save entire humanity , to kill 1 innocent life is like killing entire humanity .'

Apr 5, 2018 1:33 pm (IST)

Here's what trade analyst Komal Nahta have to say about the big 'bucks' riding on Salman Khan's shoulders. 

Read: Race 3 Will Be Stuck If Salman Khan is Jailed for Over 3 Years, Says Trade Analyst Komal Nahta

As we know 2018 and the coming year are very important for Salman's professional career as the actor will be working on several big-budget films, including

Apr 5, 2018 1:21 pm (IST)

Also read: Meet Bishnois, the Nature-Loving 'Vishnu Bhakts' Who Took On Salman Khan

The origins of Bishnois date back to the late 15th Century, when a preacher called Guru Jambeshwar established the sect.

Apr 5, 2018 1:05 pm (IST)

News agency ANI has quoted Rampal Bhawad, the State President of Bishnoi Tigers Vanya Evam Paryavaran Sanstha, as saying that an immediate appeal will be filed over the acquittals of Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari. "We'll analyse the judgment. We want an immediate appeal to be filed against those who have been acquitted and we also demand maximum punishment for Salman Khan," he said. 

Apr 5, 2018 1:00 pm (IST)

Samir Soni, whose wife Neelam Kothari was one of the co-accused in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, expressed his relief over his wife's acquittal and disappointment over Salman's conviction. "I am happy for Neelam but I am disappointed for Salman Khan..I dont know why he is being singled out" adding that Salman has paid the price for being a star. 

Apr 5, 2018 12:55 pm (IST)

A satirical take on Salman Khan's conviction in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. (Mir Suhail/Network18)

Apr 5, 2018 12:50 pm (IST)

While Salman Khan has been convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, the quantum of punishment has not been pronounced yet. Public prosecutor Bhawani Singh has clarified that the court has reserved the order. "Conviction has been done but the quantum of punishment has not been pronounced yet. Court has reserved the order, maximum punishment of 6 years demanded," he told CNN News18. 

Apr 5, 2018 12:42 pm (IST)

In case you have missed out, a Jodhpur court on Thursday convicted Bollywood actor Salman Khan for killing two blackbuck in October 1998 but acquitted his colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre, a prosecution lawyer said. A fifth person, Dushyant Singh, a local from the area, has also been acquitted, Mahipal Bishnoi, the prosecution counsel, told reporters. Salman was found guilty of killing the blackbuck, from the antelope family, in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998 during the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain. While the media waited outside the heavily guarded court premises, arguments for the quantum of sentencing were continuing inside the courtroom, lawyers said. Salman, who has been held guilty under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, faces a maximum punishment of six years behind bars. The other actors, some of them accompanied by their family members, were also in the courtroom when the verdict was read out.

Apr 5, 2018 12:32 pm (IST)

Salman Khan has been convicted in the 1998 blackbucks poaching case while other co-accused actors have been acquitted. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced shortly.

Apr 5, 2018 12:28 pm (IST)

Also read: Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Twitterati Have the Last Laugh

Salman who was accused of killing two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur has been convicted by Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri.

Apr 5, 2018 12:22 pm (IST)

The other co-accused actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari have left the court post their acquittal in the 1998 blackbucks poaching case wherein they were accused of abetting the crime.  

Apr 5, 2018 12:16 pm (IST)

For the uninitiated, Section 9 of Wildlife Protection Act pertains to prohibition of hunting and Section 51 of the act lists penalties for the same. The quantum of punishment lies between between 3-7 years if the species is protected under Schedule 1 of the act and blackbucks are among the endangered animals listed in the Wild Life (Protection) Act 1972. 

Apr 5, 2018 12:12 pm (IST)

The argument over Salman Khan's quantum of punishment in the 1998 blackbuck is complete and the Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri has now stepped out of his chamber. 

Apr 5, 2018 12:08 pm (IST)

Congress leader Rajiv Shukla has said that Salman Khan will now have to abide by the ruling of the court while senior advocate Ram Jethmalani further went on to say that the actor "probably deserves" it. 

Apr 5, 2018 12:01 pm (IST)

Bishnoi Sabha, which had filed the blackbuck poaching case, has now decided to appeal against the acquittal of the four co-accused in the case. Salman Khan has been convicted while others- Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari- have all been acquitted of all charges. Bishnois, a traditional community, is committed to protect the endangered animal and remains vigilant against poachers in the area.

Apr 5, 2018 11:57 am (IST)

NS Solanki, the advocate of co-accused Dushyant Singh, has been quoted as saying that Salman Khan was cool and calm when the verdict was announced. While the other actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari, felt happy for their acquittal in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. 

Load More
  • 03 Apr, 2018 | West Indies in Pakistan
    WI vs PAK
    153/6
    20.0 overs
    		 154/2
    16.5 overs
    Pakistan beat West Indies by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 02 Apr, 2018 | West Indies in Pakistan
    PAK vs WI
    205/3
    20.0 overs
    		 123/10
    19.2 overs
    Pakistan beat West Indies by 82 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 Apr, 2018 | West Indies in Pakistan
    PAK vs WI
    203/5
    20.0 overs
    		 60/9
    13.4 overs
    Pakistan beat West Indies by 143 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 30 Mar - 03 Apr, 2018 | Australia in South Africa
    SA vs AUS
    488/10
    136.5 overs
    		 221/10
    70.0 overs
    South Africa beat Australia by 492 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 30 Mar - 03 Apr, 2018 | England in New Zealand
    ENG vs NZ
    307/10
    96.5 overs
    		 278/10
    93.3 overs
    New Zealand drew with England
    Full Scorecard