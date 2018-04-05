Blackbuck Poaching Case LIVE: Salman Khan to Spend the Night in Jodhpur Jail, Bail Hearing Tomorrow

Jaya Bachchan has expressed her disappointment over Salman Khan's conviction in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The veteran actor has said that there's a lot at stake. "I feel bad, there is a lot of money riding on him. What can one say... The law will take its own course. He is into a lot of charity so he should get bail," she said.
Salman Khan does have legal recourse to opt out of jail if the judiciary agrees to his submissions. Firstly, Khan can apply for bail immediately in Sessions Court, along with his appeal against the conviction. The bail can be sought on the basis of continuous cooperation or the enormous amount of financial investments involved in his upcoming movies. Almost Rs 500 crore is at stake if his movies Race 3 and others are shelved at this point of time.
Convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, Salman Khan has the legal recourse to opt out of jail if the judiciary agrees to his submissions.
The members of Bishnoi community are shouting slogans against Salman Khan as the actor is being taken to the hospital for medical examination.
#BREAKING -- #BlackBuckPoachingCase: Salman Khan being taken to Jodhpur jail. Bishnoi community supporters chant anti-Salman slogans | @saahilmenghani with more details #SalmanConvicted LIVE: https://t.co/t9sMMVnvLV pic.twitter.com/Dv1a1EBkVq— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 5, 2018
Alok Nath, who has worked with Salman Khan in several films, including Hum Saath Saath Hain, expressed disappointement. "The verdict is coming out after 20 years. I personally feel that this kind of verdict is tragic. I would have appreciated it judges would have levied him a huge penalty and could have been used for their forest department. They should appeal in a higher court if they can," he told CNN News18.
Public Prosecutor Bhawani Singh to CNN News18: "We are happy with the judgment. I haven't read the complete order. Salman Khan has been given 5 year simple imprisonment and ten thousand fine. If he files an appeal and the court considers it, then he can get the bail."
#BREAKING -- #BlackBuckPoachingCase: Salman Khan has been given 5-year simple imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine: Prosecution lawyer to CNN-News18's @saahilmenghani #SalmanConvicted LIVE: https://t.co/t9sMMVnvLV pic.twitter.com/DCFzG6O9S1— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 5, 2018
Bishnoi community supporters celebrate outside the Jodhpur court as Salman Khan has been sentenced to 5 years in jail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Meanwhile, Salman's legal team is ready with the paperwork for an appeal in High Court.
#BREAKING -- #BlackBuckPoachingCase: Salman Khan's legal team ready with the paperwork to appeal | @saahilmenghani with more details #SalmanConvicted LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/jAzLKM7CeP pic.twitter.com/eTIah0zcb6— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 5, 2018
Salman Khan has been sentenced to a 5-year jail term in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case while other co-accused actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari have been acquitted. A fine of Rs 10,000 has also been levied on the actor. Salman can appeal in the Rajasthan High Court against his conviction.
While Salman Khan's conviction comes as a big blow to Bollywood, trade analyst Komal Nahta says that there is not much involvement of money in Salman’s Dabangg 3, Kick 2 and Bharat as they all are in pre-production stage and the team has only announced those projects, but Race 3 will face the consequences if the actor is sentenced to a jail time of more than three years. “There’s not much involvement of money whether it’s 'Bharat' or 'Dabangg 3' or 'Kick 2'. The only film where money has been invested is 'Race 3' and that shouldn’t be a problem unless he is convicted for more than three years, because if that happens, then he will not even be getting bail and the film will get stuck," he told News18.com.
Here's how Salman Khan would have live-tweeted the court proceedings in the parallel world.
'To save 1 innocent life is to save entire humanity , to kill 1 innocent life is like killing entire humanity .'
Here's what trade analyst Komal Nahta have to say about the big 'bucks' riding on Salman Khan's shoulders.
As we know 2018 and the coming year are very important for Salman's professional career as the actor will be working on several big-budget films, including
The origins of Bishnois date back to the late 15th Century, when a preacher called Guru Jambeshwar established the sect.
News agency ANI has quoted Rampal Bhawad, the State President of Bishnoi Tigers Vanya Evam Paryavaran Sanstha, as saying that an immediate appeal will be filed over the acquittals of Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari. "We'll analyse the judgment. We want an immediate appeal to be filed against those who have been acquitted and we also demand maximum punishment for Salman Khan," he said.
Samir Soni, whose wife Neelam Kothari was one of the co-accused in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, expressed his relief over his wife's acquittal and disappointment over Salman's conviction. "I am happy for Neelam but I am disappointed for Salman Khan..I dont know why he is being singled out" adding that Salman has paid the price for being a star.
#SalmanConvicted -- I am happy for Neelam. But I am disappointed for Salman Khan. I don't know why he is being singled out. I think he is paying the price for being a star: Sameer Soni, Neelam Kothari's husband to CNN-News18 #BlackBuckPoachingCase LIVE: https://t.co/IKWJV6lU6y pic.twitter.com/sW9AnvAdIz— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 5, 2018
While Salman Khan has been convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, the quantum of punishment has not been pronounced yet. Public prosecutor Bhawani Singh has clarified that the court has reserved the order. "Conviction has been done but the quantum of punishment has not been pronounced yet. Court has reserved the order, maximum punishment of 6 years demanded," he told CNN News18.
#BREAKING #BlackBuckPoachingCase: Conviction has been done but the quantum of punishment has not been pronounced yet. Court has reserved the order, maximum punishment of 6 years demanded: Prosecution lawyer | @saahilmenghani with details#SalmanConvicted: https://t.co/CihfNMyf8u pic.twitter.com/EOzfwiYvYX— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 5, 2018
In case you have missed out, a Jodhpur court on Thursday convicted Bollywood actor Salman Khan for killing two blackbuck in October 1998 but acquitted his colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre, a prosecution lawyer said. A fifth person, Dushyant Singh, a local from the area, has also been acquitted, Mahipal Bishnoi, the prosecution counsel, told reporters. Salman was found guilty of killing the blackbuck, from the antelope family, in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998 during the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain. While the media waited outside the heavily guarded court premises, arguments for the quantum of sentencing were continuing inside the courtroom, lawyers said. Salman, who has been held guilty under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, faces a maximum punishment of six years behind bars. The other actors, some of them accompanied by their family members, were also in the courtroom when the verdict was read out.
Salman who was accused of killing two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur has been convicted by Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri.
For the uninitiated, Section 9 of Wildlife Protection Act pertains to prohibition of hunting and Section 51 of the act lists penalties for the same. The quantum of punishment lies between between 3-7 years if the species is protected under Schedule 1 of the act and blackbucks are among the endangered animals listed in the Wild Life (Protection) Act 1972.
Bishnoi Sabha, which had filed the blackbuck poaching case, has now decided to appeal against the acquittal of the four co-accused in the case. Salman Khan has been convicted while others- Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari- have all been acquitted of all charges. Bishnois, a traditional community, is committed to protect the endangered animal and remains vigilant against poachers in the area.
NS Solanki, the advocate of co-accused Dushyant Singh, has been quoted as saying that Salman Khan was cool and calm when the verdict was announced. While the other actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari, felt happy for their acquittal in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.
#BREAKING -- #BlackBuckPoachingCase: #SalmanKhan was cool and calm when the verdict was announced: Co-accused Dushyant Singh's advocate to CNN-News18's @Zebaism #SalmanConvicted LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/s7Zq16p46C pic.twitter.com/0sjsfYaeQ0— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 5, 2018
