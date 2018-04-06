Blackbuck Poaching Case LIVE: Salman Khan's Sisters, Bodyguard Shera Reach Jodhpur Court; Bail Hearing Soon

Apr 5, 2018 7:50 pm (IST)

Animal Rights Activists Welcome Verdict

Animal right groups have welcomed the sentencing of Bollywood star Salman Khan, asserting the verdict proved no one was above the law, while a section of activists said the actor should have been given the maximum punishment under the Wildlife Act. "The verdict shows, whether you are Salman Khan or an ordinary citizen, the facts will be heard by a court and the law will prevail," PETA India spokesperson Sachin Bangera said. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), People For Animals (PFA), Wildlife SOS and Humane Society were among the groups that welcomed the verdict. "We are happy that justice has prevailed and a serial offender is behind bars. The judiciary has once again proved that the popularity of the accused has no bearing on the case before the court," PFA trustee Gauri Maulekhi said. Khan, arguably Bollywood's most successful actor, had earlier been charged in other animal poaching cases. A top forest official, who did not wish to be identified, said Khan should have been given the maximum punishment of six years under the law. "Being a Schedule I species, and this being a high-profile case, a strong message would have been sent if the maximum sentence under the Wildlife Act was given," he said.