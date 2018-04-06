Blackbuck Poaching Case LIVE: Salman Khan's Sisters, Bodyguard Shera Reach Jodhpur Court; Bail Hearing Soon

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s bail plea will be heard by a Sessions Court in Jodhpur shortly. His sisters Alvira and Arpita, and bodyguard Shera have reached the court, while his brothers Arbaz Khan and Sohail Khan will land in the Rajasthani city after noon. The actor spent the night in the Jodhpur Central Prison after being convicted by a trial court in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and sentenced to five years in jail. Salman Khan, now Qaidi No. 106 at the Jodhpur prison, was reportedly served simple dal-roti last night, but did not eat. Sources said he shared in the food brought for self-styled godman Asaram, who is also housed in the barrack no.2 in a rape case. Salman Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks in October 1998 during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain in the Rajasthani city. His co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari were acquitted by the court.
Apr 6, 2018 10:35 am (IST)
Salman Khan's lawyer, prior to the actor's bail hearing, to take place shortly at Jodhpur's session court shared that he's been getting death threats, telling him to drop the case. "I am getting death threats. The message said 'Salman Khan ka case ko chodh dijiye, warna goli maarenge," said Salman Khan's lawyer to reporters when he arrived at the court just now. Salman's legal team has prepared a 51 page document, with 54 grounds for the sentence to be suspended,
Salman Khan's sisters, Alvira and Arpita, have just arrived at the Jodhpur Sessions Court, where the actor's bail hearing is scheduled for 10:30 am today. They were accompanied by Salman's long-time bodyguard Shera. Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and Salman Khan's brothers, Arbaaz and Sohail, will reportedly take the 11:45 am flight out of Mumbai to Jodhpur to join their family in this time of trouble.
The judge at the Jodhpur Sessions Court, which will decide the fate of Salman Khan's bail application and his probable future, has arrived at the court. The plea for bail is scheduled to take place at 10:30 am. Stay tuned for updates.
With the bail hearing for Salman Khan expected to begin in a Jodhpur at 10:30am today, the Bollywood superstar's colleagues are hopeful that he'll be released today itself. Salman, sentenced to five-year jail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, spent a restless night in the Jodhpur Central Prison, sources in the jail told News18. He was reportedly housed in barrack number 2 of the Jodhpur prison, with just a curtain separating him from rape accused and self-styled godman Asaram. Sources said Salman refused the simple jail spread of Dal-Roti and accepted Asaram’s offer to share his food, which is brought from a nearby ashram every evening. The actor, however, refused when Asaram offered him his mattress, preferring to sleep own his own rug.
This Salman's fourth stint in the Jodhpur Central Jail. He had earlier spent a total of 18 days in the jail in 1998, 2006 and 2007, all for cases of poaching. The actor was alleged to have shot and killed the blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998 during the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain. Blackbuck, from the antelope family, is an endangered animal and included in the schedule-I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act-1972. While Salman was convicted, the trial court in Jodhpur acquitted his Bollywood colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre and a local, Dushyant Singh, giving them the "benefit of doubt" for the incident in October 1998. Besides attracting attention due to Salman's popularity, the case also caught the nation's imagination because it was the first time that five actors were involved in one single case. "The accused is a popular actor whose deeds are followed by people. Despite this, the accused hunted two blackbucks," said Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri in his written judgment.
Apr 6, 2018 9:54 am (IST)
Varun Dhawan, who recently starred in a remake of Salman Khan's 90's cult hit, Judwaa, spoke out in defence of the actor, who was sentenced to five years imprisonment by a Jodhpur sessions court for the killing of two blackbucks, which are on the endangered list and revered by the local Bishnoi community. Dhawan said, "I know for a fact that Salman bhai and his family have the utmost respect and faith in our judiciary system. Salman Khan is one of the strongest and most genuine people I know and I’m sure he will come out of this stronger."
I know for a fact that Salman bhai and his family have the utmost respect and faith in our judiciary system. @BeingSalmanKhan is one of the strongest and most genuine people I know and I’m sure he will come out of this stronger.
The Dabbang star, whose bail plea will come up for hearing at 10:30 am today, reportedly slept on a rug on the floor. Sources said his blood pressure shot up three times through the night, with doctors constantly monitoring the actor’s health. He was also given a tablet to keep his BP under check, sources said. Jail superintendent Vikram Singh had earlier said that Salman would have a simple wooden bed, a rug and a cooler in his cell. On the reported threat to Salman by a gangster, Singh said, “We are thinking of keeping him with some other prisoners from tomorrow (Friday) so that he is not alone considering the threat to him." A local gangster had reportedly said he would kill Salman in Jodhpur.
Jodhpur: Bollywood actor Salman Khan, sentenced to five-year jail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, spent a restless night in the Jodhpur Central Prison, sources in the jail told News18.
Apr 6, 2018 9:39 am (IST)
Salman Khan's legal team has questioned the accuracy of eyewitness Poonam Chand's testimony, saying that her statement is unreliable as she was allegedly quite a distance away from the hunting site. He also said that Salman has been given such a harsh sentence due to his celebrity status. "Poonam Chand stayed around two kilometers from the killing spot. Then how did he hear the sound of the Gypsy. Secondly there were no tyre marks of the Gypsy around the area too," said Saraswat.
Hastimal Saraswat, Salman Khan's lawyer, told News18 that there are definite problems with the verdict delivered by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri and that it needs reconsideration. Saraswat has maintained that one of the key grounds is that the eyewitness statement of Poonam Chand cannot be relied as there are several discrepancies in the statements and are doubtful. "Poonam Chand stayed around two kilometers from the killing spot. Then how did he hear the sound of the Gypsy. Secondly there were no Tyre marks of the Gypsy around the area too," said Saraswat. But the judge set aside this contention stating that the eyewitness had itself said that the grave of the black buck was made at a distance of half a kilometer from his house and the other witness whose name is Bhavarlal Vanpal from the defence have also agreed that Poonam Chand stayed at a distance of over a half a kilometer from the Killing site. The bail application which has also prayed for the suspension of the five year sentence has raised serious questions on the way the trial court has handled the point of DNA evidence.
Apr 6, 2018 9:19 am (IST)
Even as Salman Khan has spent a night as prisoner no 106 in Jodhpur Central jail, hopes are not completely over for the Bollywood actor as his lawyer is ready with a 51 page bail application where 54 grounds have been raised for the judge to consider and grant him bail. Hastimal Saraswat, Khan's lawyer told News18 that there are definite problems with the verdict delivered by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri and that it needs reconsideration. Khan currently has no plans to appeal in the High Court as the right of first appeal is yet to be exhausted and in case it fails, it is only then that HC will be approached. "If it was not Salman Khan, bail would have been granted the next day," said Saraswat.
Apr 6, 2018 9:05 am (IST)
Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and Salman Khan's brothers, Arbaaz and Sohail, will take the 11:45 am flight out of Mumbai to Jodhpur. Nadiadwala had earlier made news when he canceled a party to celebrate the success of his film, Baaghi 2, as a mark of respect for Salman's legal troubles.
Apr 6, 2018 8:47 am (IST)
Even as animal rights groups hailed the Jodhpur court's decision to sentence Salman Khan to five years imprisonment for the alleged killing of two blackbucks in 1998, his colleagues in the film industry were as vocal in their support for the superstar. Veteran actor Kabir Bedi tweeted his support for Bollywood's bhai, noting,"The length of sentence seems excessive and must be appealed."
Feeling very sad that Salman Khan has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for allegedly shooting a black buck. 5 years! The length of sentence seems excessive and must be appealed. @BeingSalmanKhan has all my sympathy and support. #WeLoveYouSalmanKhan
If there is one thing that Jodhpur (Rural) Court judge Dev Kumar Khatri relied on the most in his 200-page verdict convicting Salman Khan, it was primarily eyewitness Poonam Chand’s statement. Khatri dismissed most of the defence arguments, sentencing the Bollywood actor to a five-year jail term and a fine of Rs 10,000. The judge acquitted Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Dushyant Singh as the eyewitness could not corroborate his charges with his statement or could neither identify any of them correctly. The judge noted that the eyewitness could only speak clearly about Salman and that he fired and killed the two black bucks.
Apr 6, 2018 8:18 am (IST)
Their hunting was portrayed in the miniature paintings of the Mughal era and they were the targets of royal families for centuries for sport, but today the now-endangered blackbuck felled a superstar. Highlighting the vulnerability of this animal species, Gauri Maulekhi, Trustee, People For Animals (PFA) says blackbucks, known for their soft coat and characteristic twisted horns, are very "nervous by nature and sometimes just die of cardiac arrest only in the face of a perceived danger". "In 2008, they were declared 'Near Threatened' by International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), but in 2017, moved to the category of 'Least Concern'," she said. According to the IUCNredlist.org, their range declined sharply in the 20th century because of "unsustainable hunting". "The blackbuck formerly occurred across almost the whole of the Indian subcontinent south of the Himalaya. Their range decreased during the 20th century and they are now extinct in Bangladesh and Pakistan. Blackbuck are still present in the terai zone of Nepal," it said.
Apr 6, 2018 8:12 am (IST)
Blackbucks are protected animals under the Schedule I of the Wildlife Act since 1972. Tiger, leopard, elephant, pangolin, monitor lizards, pythons fall in the same category. Scientifically called Antilope cervicapra, it is an ungulate species of antelope native to the Indian subcontinent and has a life span of 10-15 years, experts said. In India, they are found across Gujarat, Maharastra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and parts of Andhra Pradesh. A herbivore species, blackbucks inhabit in open grassland, dry thorn scrub, scrubland and lightly-wooded country as well as agricultural margins, where it is often seen feeding in fields. They are mainly sedentary, but in summer may move longer distances in search of water and forage.
Apr 6, 2018 7:48 am (IST)
Animal right groups have welcomed Salman Khan’s sentencing, saying the verdict proves that no one is above the law. A section of activists, however, said the actor should have been given the maximum punishment under the Wildlife Act. "The verdict shows, whether you are Salman Khan or an ordinary citizen, the facts will be heard by a court and the law will prevail," said PETA India spokesperson Sachin Bangera. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), People For Animals (PFA), Wildlife SOS and Humane Society were among the groups that welcomed the verdict.
Apr 6, 2018 7:41 am (IST)
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s bail plea will be heard by a Sessions Court in Jodhpur at 10:30am today. The actor spent the night in the Jodhpur Central Prison after being convicted by a trial court in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and sentenced to five years in jail. Salman Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks in October 1998 during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain in the Rajasthani city. His co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari were acquitted by the court. Salman Khan, now Qaidi No. 106 at the Jodhpur prison, was reportedly served simple dal-roti last night, but did not eat. He reportedly has a simple wooden bed, a rug and a cooler in his cell.
Apr 5, 2018 8:45 pm (IST)
According to jail officials, Salman Khan has not eaten anything post the verdict and even refused to tea. He was offered a cauliflower and potato vegetable dish, a pulse and a Chappati, which he did not eat. He also did not drink the tea served to him. Officials also said that Salman would sleep on the floor tonight. They added that his BP had shot up after the verdict but it is normal now. The actor is being kept in ward number and has been given number 106. Currently, he is wearing his own clothes, but he will be given jail clothes once the jail store opens on Friday morning.
Apr 5, 2018 7:57 pm (IST)
DIG, prisons, Vikram Singh has said there will be no VVIP treatment for Salman Khan in the Jodhpur Jail. “He has been given number 106 & is lodged in Ward number 2. He was made to undergo medical test & has no medical issues. He hasn't made any demands. We'll give him jail uniform tomorrow. Multiple-layer security has been put up for his ward,” he said.
Apr 5, 2018 7:50 pm (IST)
Animal Rights Activists Welcome Verdict
Animal right groups have welcomed the sentencing of Bollywood star Salman Khan, asserting the verdict proved no one was above the law, while a section of activists said the actor should have been given the maximum punishment under the Wildlife Act. "The verdict shows, whether you are Salman Khan or an ordinary citizen, the facts will be heard by a court and the law will prevail," PETA India spokesperson Sachin Bangera said. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), People For Animals (PFA), Wildlife SOS and Humane Society were among the groups that welcomed the verdict. "We are happy that justice has prevailed and a serial offender is behind bars. The judiciary has once again proved that the popularity of the accused has no bearing on the case before the court," PFA trustee Gauri Maulekhi said. Khan, arguably Bollywood's most successful actor, had earlier been charged in other animal poaching cases. A top forest official, who did not wish to be identified, said Khan should have been given the maximum punishment of six years under the law. "Being a Schedule I species, and this being a high-profile case, a strong message would have been sent if the maximum sentence under the Wildlife Act was given," he said.
Apr 5, 2018 7:42 pm (IST)
Apr 5, 2018 7:14 pm (IST)
Apr 5, 2018 7:13 pm (IST)
Salman Khan has landed in prison for the fifth time. He will spend the night in Jodhpur jail as prisoner number 106. The bail hearing in a sessions court has been scheduled for tomorrow morning.
Apr 5, 2018 6:58 pm (IST)
