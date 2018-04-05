Blackbuck Poaching Case LIVE: Verdict Surprising, Implies Salman Was Hunting Alone in Middle of Night, Says Lawyer

A Jodhpur court has sentenced Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to five-year jail term in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, while other actors — Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari — have been acquitted. Salman will have to spend the night in Jodhpur Jail as his bail hearing in Sessions Court has been posted for tomorrow. The Bishnoi Sabha, a community committed to protect the blackbucks, has decided to appeal against other acquittals. Salman Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain. He has been convicted under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, which carries maximum punishment of six years and minimum one-year jail term.
Trade analyst Komal Nahta posted a statement purported to be by Salman Khan's legal team on social media platforms. The statement by lawyer Anand Desai included the following: "In the present case, the Hon'ble Court has acquitted all the 5 co-accused which would imply that Salman was out hunting alone in the middle of the night in a remote area outside Jodhpur."
They came together to shoot – a film. They allegedly then went together to shoot - the blackbuck. But in the end, while Salman gets ready to spend a night in Jodhpur jail, the rest of the ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ team are hopping on to the next flight out of the town.
New Delhi: After a Jodhpur court sentenced Bollywood superstar to five years in jail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, a group of young men gathered outside the court raised celebratory slogans and distributed sweets.
Apr 5, 2018 4:33 pm (IST)
We are happy with the verdict but not happy for Salman Khan: Sameer Soni, husband of Neelam.
Apr 5, 2018 4:21 pm (IST)
Former actress Neelam Kothari, who was one of the accused in the poaching case, along with Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, has arrived at Mumbai airport, following her acquittal by the Jodhpur court. While all other actors were acquitted of all charges, Salman Khan has been sentenced to five years imprisonment. He is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the other actors had been charged under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.
Salman Khan's bail application in the Sessions Court is scheduled to be heard on Friday morning, which means he has to spend Thursday night in Jodhpur Central Jail. The maximum sentence is six years, but Salman's lawyers requested a minimal sentence and early probation, while the prosecution was asking for the maximum quantum of punishment. If Salman had been sentenced to less than three years, he could have been immediately granted bail and given a month to appeal his sentence at a higher court. However, since he was given a sentence of more than three years, he was taken into custody and transferred to Jodhpur Central Jail, pending his bail application, which will be produced before the court tomorrow.
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal said that his heart goes out to Salman Khan and his family as the actor's conviction is a harsh move according to him. He further added that Salman is not a criminal and he hopes that actor gets the deserving relief. "The law takes its course. Can’t argue it. But at this point in time I just feel helpless and my heart goes out to @BeingSalmanKhan and his family. Reason, cause the last thing @BeingSalmanKhan is, is a criminal.I feel this is too harsh. I do hope he gets the relief he deserves," he wrote on Twitter.
Apr 5, 2018 3:33 pm (IST)
Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who directed Salman Khan in his film Yuvvraaj, took to Twitter to express his disappointment over the actor's conviction in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. He said he has full trust in the Indian judiciary and that Salman should appeal for justice. "I am extremely shocked to hear @BeingSalmanKhan being convicted by session court but also having full trust in Indian judiciary which has many other doors to appeal for final justice whatsoever. Since He is most loved person by industry N people for his human reasons too(sic), he wrote.
Jaya Bachchan has expressed her disappointment over Salman Khan's conviction in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The veteran actor has said that there's a lot at stake. "I feel bad, there is a lot of money riding on him. What can one say... The law will take its own course. He is into a lot of charity so he should get bail," she said.
Apr 5, 2018 3:14 pm (IST)
According to public prosecutor Bhawani Singh Bhati, Jodhpur trial court judge Dev Kumar Khatri “agreed that Salman Khan is a habitual offender”.
Salman Khan, who has been convicted and sentenced to a 5-year jail term in the blackbuck poaching case, is being taken out of the court. He will be taken for a medical examination now and then to Jodhpur Central Jail.
Apr 5, 2018 2:50 pm (IST)
Alok Nath, who has worked with Salman Khan in several films, including Hum Saath Saath Hain, expressed disappointement. "The verdict is coming out after 20 years. I personally feel that this kind of verdict is tragic. I would have appreciated it if judges would have levied him a huge penalty and could have been used for their forest department. They should appeal in a higher court if they can," he told CNN News18.
Apr 5, 2018 2:35 pm (IST)
Public Prosecutor Bhawani Singh to CNN News18: "We are happy with the judgment. I haven't read the complete order. Salman Khan has been given 5 year simple imprisonment and ten thousand fine. If he files an appeal and the court considers it, then he can get the bail."
Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri, who were accompanying the actor for the 1998 blackbuck poaching case hearing, broke down inside the court after the verdict was pronounced. Salman, however, tried to console his sisters.
Apr 5, 2018 2:28 pm (IST)
According to sources, Salman Khan has been taken into custody and a warrant is being prepared. The actor will be housed in barrack number 1 in Jodhpur Central Jail, say local media reports.
Apr 5, 2018 2:21 pm (IST)
Bishnoi community supporters celebrate outside the Jodhpur court as Salman Khan has been sentenced to 5 years in jail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Meanwhile, Salman's legal team is ready with the paperwork for an appeal in High Court.
Salman Khan has been sentenced to a 5-year jail term in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case while other co-accused actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari have been acquitted. A fine of Rs 10,000 has also been levied on the actor. Salman can appeal in the Rajasthan High Court against his conviction.
Apr 5, 2018 2:07 pm (IST)
The court proceedings resume after lunch break and Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri will pronounce the quantum of punishment shortly.
Apr 5, 2018 1:55 pm (IST)
While Salman Khan's conviction comes as a big blow to Bollywood, trade analyst Komal Nahta says that there is not much involvement of money in Salman’s Dabangg 3, Kick 2 and Bharat as they all are in pre-production stage and the team has only announced those projects, but Race 3 will face the consequences if the actor is sentenced to a jail time of more than three years. “There’s not much involvement of money whether it’s 'Bharat' or 'Dabangg 3' or 'Kick 2'. The only film where money has been invested is 'Race 3' and that shouldn’t be a problem unless he is convicted for more than three years, because if that happens, then he will not even be getting bail and the film will get stuck," he told News18.com.