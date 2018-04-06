Blackbuck Poaching Case: Preity Zinta Visits Salman Khan In Jail

Just love her #preityzinta



The Jodhpur court pronounced its verdict in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case on Thursday, in which Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam were accused. While Saif, Sonali, Tabu and Neelam were acquitted by the court, Salman was convicted Under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act. The court delivered a sentence of five years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 to the actor who is now imprisoned at the Jodhpur Central Jail.While his Hum Saath Saath Hai co-actors immediately left the city post their acquittal, his co-star of many films, Preity Zinta, turned up in Jodhpur to meet the actor in jail. Preity and Salman have worked together in films including Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Heroes, Jaan-E-Mann and Chori Chori Chupke Chupke among others and share an equally warm camaraderie offscreen.Several photographs and videos of Preity have now surfaced on social media.Several other celebrities including Ramesh Taurani, Sonakshi Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha, Sneha Ullal, Daisy Shah, Waluscha de Sousa and family members including Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were spotted at his home- Galaxy Apartments- last night.