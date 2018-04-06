English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Blackbuck Poaching Case: Preity Zinta Visits Salman Khan In Jail
Several other celebrities including Ramesh Taurani, Sonakshi Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha, Sneha Ullal, Daisy Shah, Waluscha de Sousa and family members including Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were spotted at his home- Galaxy Apartments- last night.
Image: Yogen Shah
The Jodhpur court pronounced its verdict in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case on Thursday, in which Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam were accused. While Saif, Sonali, Tabu and Neelam were acquitted by the court, Salman was convicted Under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act. The court delivered a sentence of five years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 to the actor who is now imprisoned at the Jodhpur Central Jail.
While his Hum Saath Saath Hai co-actors immediately left the city post their acquittal, his co-star of many films, Preity Zinta, turned up in Jodhpur to meet the actor in jail. Preity and Salman have worked together in films including Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Heroes, Jaan-E-Mann and Chori Chori Chupke Chupke among others and share an equally warm camaraderie offscreen.
Several photographs and videos of Preity have now surfaced on social media.
Several other celebrities including Ramesh Taurani, Sonakshi Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha, Sneha Ullal, Daisy Shah, Waluscha de Sousa and family members including Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were spotted at his home- Galaxy Apartments- last night.
Also Watch
While his Hum Saath Saath Hai co-actors immediately left the city post their acquittal, his co-star of many films, Preity Zinta, turned up in Jodhpur to meet the actor in jail. Preity and Salman have worked together in films including Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Heroes, Jaan-E-Mann and Chori Chori Chupke Chupke among others and share an equally warm camaraderie offscreen.
Several photographs and videos of Preity have now surfaced on social media.
Just love her #preityzinta— Love you salman ♡ (@Itss_Manzuu) April 6, 2018
WE LOVE YOU SALMAN KHAN pic.twitter.com/6paTz8gTfH
★Friends show their love in times of trouble, not in happiness.-Euripides#PreityZinta in Jodhpur to visit #SalmanKhan !!— SᴀʟᴍᴀɴKʜᴀɴLɪᴄɪᴏᴜs 🏍Sɪᴋᴀɴᴅᴇʀ Rᴀᴄɪɴɢ Iɴᴛᴏ Uʀ Hᴇᴀʀᴛ… (@SalluLicious) April 6, 2018
WE LOVE YOU SALMAN KHAN pic.twitter.com/8aIk8TtFCc
Several other celebrities including Ramesh Taurani, Sonakshi Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha, Sneha Ullal, Daisy Shah, Waluscha de Sousa and family members including Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were spotted at his home- Galaxy Apartments- last night.
Also Watch
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|5
|India
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Australia
|14
|9
|13
|36
|2
|England
|9
|6
|3
|18
|3
|Canada
|2
|4
|5
|11
|4
|Scotland
|2
|4
|4
|10
|6
|South Africa
|2
|0
|1
|3
|7
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|New Zealand
|1
|3
|3
|7
|9
|Wales
|1
|2
|0
|3
|10
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Matte Green Tata Safari Storme for the Indian Army: Detailed Image Gallery
- IPL 2018: Despite Injury Setback, MD Nidheesh's IPL Dream Comes True with Mumbai Indians
- WhatsApp Update: Now You Can ‘Lock’ Voice Recordings on Android App
- Twitter Suspends One Million Accounts For Promoting Terrorism
- Avengers: Infinity War Is An Event Of Cosmic Proportions & The Biggest Film Of Our Generation