Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan Again Dodges Jodhpur Court Appearance

Superstar Salman Khan who was to appear in the Jodhpur District and Sessions Court on Friday in the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case, did not make an appearance.

Salman's advocate Mahesh Bora appealed to the court explaining his busy schedule besides highlighting the recent threats issued on social media against the Bollywood star by SOPU group connected with gangster Lawrence Vishnoi as reasons for the failed appearance.

The court accepted Salman's plea and gave December 19 as the next date for hearing.

Another advocate of the superstar, Hastimal Saraswat also moved an application to allow him a breather from attending regular court hearings. In the last hearing held on July 4, when Salman Khan did not attend the hearing, the court gave a strong reprieve asking him to remain present during the September 27 hearing else face strict action.

The blackbuck hunting case dates back to 1998. Twenty years ago, actors Salman Khan, Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and Neelam were shooting for the movie Hum Saath Saath Hain in Rajasthan, when Salman Khan allegedly shot two blackbucks in Kanakani village in Jodhpur on the night of October 2, 1998.

It was a case of alleged poaching which took place near an area inhabited by the Bishnois, a traditional community committed to protecting the endangered animal and which remains vigilant against poachers in the area.

The prosecution has alleged that after hearing the gunshots, the Bishnoi villagers chased a Gypsy in which the actors fled, leaving the carcass behind. The case rests on the primary witnesses, the Bishnoi villagers.

Salman Khan was charged in two separate cases, one for poaching and the other for offences under the Arms Act. Blackbucks are among the endangered animals listed in the Wild Life (Protection) Act 1972, and cannot be hunted. Hunting them is a criminal offence under the Act, and is punishable with a fine and/or imprisonment of up to three years.

(with inputs from IANS)

