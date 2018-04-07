Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan Gets Bail, Bollywood Celebs Erupt In Joy On Twitter
Bollywood celebrities including Neil Nitin Mukesh, Subhash Ghai and Sonu Sood, soon erupted in joy on Twitter and shared their happiness.
Neil Nitin Mukesh, who has worked with Salman in megahit Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, shared that they support the Bollywood superstar. "And he finally gets Bail. @BeingSalmanKhan more strength to you bhai. Believe in the power of justice and the God above. #WeSupportSalmanKhan," he wrote on Twitter.
And he finally gets Bail. @BeingSalmanKhan more strength to you bhai. Believe in the power of justice and the God above. #WeSupportSalmanKhan— Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) April 7, 2018
Sonakshi Sinha, who had also visited Salman's family when the verdict was announced, shared a throwback photograph with the actor. She also took a subtle jibe at Salman's Hum Saath Saath Hai actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari for having left Jodhpur after their acquittal. She used the hashtag "hum really saath saath hai" in her caption. She wrote the photo as, "The force and the forcefield 👊🏼 #surakshakavach #humreallysaathsaathhai #gotyourback."
The force and the forcefield 👊🏼 #surakshakavach #humreallysaathsaathhai #gotyourback https://t.co/gaoynucBte— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 7, 2018
Actor Rahul Dev also expressed his relief and wrote, "Glad .... Bail finally, for “Good Samaritan” @BeingSalmanKhan."
Glad .... Bail finally, for “Good Samaritan” @BeingSalmanKhan ...— Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) April 7, 2018
Subhash Ghai, who was one of the first celebrities to speak out in favour of Salman, also shared his joy. "Thanx God देर हैं अंधेर नहीं। Good deeds will always pay @BeingSalmanKhan a full justice finally. He has already been punished mentally for 20 years for his big mistakes n still waiting for justice. God bless u salman," he wrote.
Thanx God देर हैं अंधेर नहीं।— Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) April 7, 2018
Good deeds will always pay @BeingSalmanKhan a full justice finally. He has already been punished mentally for 20 years for his big mistakes n still waiting for justice. God bless u salman @beinghuman
Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde also celebrated the return of "Tiger" on her Twitter. "Shhh!! Tiger is back !! What a good human wants is only the blessings and that has worked for him. Dhan Dhana Dhan," she wrote.
Shhh!! Tiger is back !!— Shilpa Shinde (@ShindeShilpaS) April 7, 2018
What a good human wants is only the blessings and that has worked for him.
Dhan Dhana Dhan
Actor Sonu Sood, who has worked with Salman in Dabangg wrote, "“A Good deed is the best Prayer”. Welcome brother @BeingSalmanKhan . #WeSupportSalmanKhan."
“A Good deed is the best Prayer”. Welcome brother @BeingSalmanKhan . #WeSupportSalmanKhan— sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 7, 2018
Singer Adnan Sami was also happy to hear the news of Salman's bail. "So happy for the bail of my dear brother @BeingSalmanKhan . Relieved. Come home. ‘JAI HO!"
So happy for the bail of my dear brother @BeingSalmanKhan . Relieved. Come home. ‘JAI HO!’#SalmanKhan— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 7, 2018
Aftab Shivadasani wrote, "So happy for @BeingSalmanKhan finally, much deserved relief for him and his family. Can’t keep a good man down for long. Hope justice prevails in the case as i have full faith in the judicial system. 🙏🏼 #WeLoveYouSalmanKhan."
So happy for @BeingSalmanKhan finally, much deserved relief for him and his family. Can’t keep a good man down for long. Hope justice prevails in the case as i have full faith in the judicial system. 🙏🏼 #WeLoveYouSalmanKhan— Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) April 7, 2018
