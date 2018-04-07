Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan Gets Bail, Bollywood Celebs Erupt In Joy On Twitter

And he finally gets Bail. @BeingSalmanKhan more strength to you bhai. Believe in the power of justice and the God above. #WeSupportSalmanKhan — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) April 7, 2018

In what comes as a big relief for the film industry, Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been granted bail by the Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi at the Jodhpur Sessions Court on the surety of Rs 50,000, following the plea application submitted by his lawyers on Thursday. The actor was sentenced to five years imprisonment for poaching two blackbucks in 1998. Salman is now expected to be released by evening after all legal formalities are completed.Bollywood celebrities including Neil Nitin Mukesh, Subhash Ghai and Sonu Sood, soon erupted in joy on Twitter and shared their happiness.Neil Nitin Mukesh, who has worked with Salman in megahit Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, shared that they support the Bollywood superstar. "And he finally gets Bail. @BeingSalmanKhan more strength to you bhai. Believe in the power of justice and the God above. #WeSupportSalmanKhan," he wrote on Twitter.Sonakshi Sinha, who had also visited Salman's family when the verdict was announced, shared a throwback photograph with the actor. She also took a subtle jibe at Salman's Hum Saath Saath Hai actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari for having left Jodhpur after their acquittal. She used the hashtag "hum really saath saath hai" in her caption. She wrote the photo as, "The force and the forcefield 👊🏼 #surakshakavach #humreallysaathsaathhai #gotyourback."Actor Rahul Dev also expressed his relief and wrote, "Glad .... Bail finally, for “Good Samaritan” @BeingSalmanKhan."Subhash Ghai, who was one of the first celebrities to speak out in favour of Salman, also shared his joy. "Thanx God देर हैं अंधेर नहीं। Good deeds will always pay @BeingSalmanKhan a full justice finally. He has already been punished mentally for 20 years for his big mistakes n still waiting for justice. God bless u salman," he wrote.Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde also celebrated the return of "Tiger" on her Twitter. "Shhh!! Tiger is back !! What a good human wants is only the blessings and that has worked for him. Dhan Dhana Dhan," she wrote.Actor Sonu Sood, who has worked with Salman in Dabangg wrote, "“A Good deed is the best Prayer”. Welcome brother @BeingSalmanKhan . #WeSupportSalmanKhan."Singer Adnan Sami was also happy to hear the news of Salman's bail. "So happy for the bail of my dear brother @BeingSalmanKhan . Relieved. Come home. ‘JAI HO!"Aftab Shivadasani wrote, "So happy for @BeingSalmanKhan finally, much deserved relief for him and his family. Can’t keep a good man down for long. Hope justice prevails in the case as i have full faith in the judicial system. 🙏🏼 #WeLoveYouSalmanKhan."