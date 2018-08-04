Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan Ordered to Seek Court Permission Before Every Trip Abroad

Blackbuck poaching case: A Jodhpur court rules that actor Salman Khan will need to seek its permission every time he travels abroad. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/EBSjgvGKfQ — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2018

In major setback for Salman Khan, a Jodhpur court has ruled that the actor, who has been convicted in 1998 blackbuck poaching cases, has to seek permission to travel abroad.According to news agency ANI, Khan will have to approach the court before every proposed trip outside India.The Jodhpur court is hearing Khan's plea against his conviction by a trial court, which had handed him a five-year jail sentence for killing two blackbucks 20 years ago in Kankani village in Rajasthan.Public prosecutor PR Bishnoi had opposed the application for exemption from travel permission, arguing that the trial will be over soon.Khan's counsel Mahesh Bora had argued that the actor could not be convicted in the Kankani case as similar evidence had been rejected by the high court in two other poaching cases against him.He said the driver, whose Gypsy is said to have been used in the alleged poaching, had been declared an unreliable witness by the high court.His lawyers claimed Khan was implicated in the case on the basis of false evidence and witnesses.A trial court had convicted Khan on April 5 for killing the the endangered animals in October 1998, when Bollywood movie Hum Saath Saath Hain was being shot in the area.The court had acquitted his four co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre.Salman spent two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail then before obtaining bail.The district and sessions court began the hearing the plea against that conviction a month later.Killing blackbucks can lead to imprisonment of up to six years under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.