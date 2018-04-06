English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Salman Khan to Spend Another Night in Jodhpur Jail, Bail Arguments to Continue Tomorrow
Both the defence and prosecution will present further arguments at 10:30 am tomorrow, Saturday, and the Judge will also peruse relevant documents before making his decision.
Actor Salman Khan arrives in Jodhpur court accompanied by his bodyguardm Shera on Thursday. (Image: PTI)
Salman Khan is still quite a long ways away from legal panacea with Judge Ravinder Kumar Joshi of the Jodhpur Court having asked for more documents, including files of previous cases heard by Rural and High Courts before he will take a decision on the actor's bail plea.
Both the defence and prosecution will present further arguments at 10:30 am tomorrow, Saturday, and the Judge will also peruse relevant documents before making his decision. This means that Salman will be spending at least another night in Jodhpur Central Jail, if not more.
The Jodhpur court pronounced its verdict in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case on Thursday, in which Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam were accused. While Saif, Sonali, Tabu and Neelam were acquitted by the court, Salman was convicted Under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act. The court delivered a sentence of five years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 to the actor.
The Bollywood stars had landed in Jodhpur on Wednesday ahead of the court hearing. The movie stars were accused of poaching blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain movie. They were accused of killing two blackbucks, hunting of which is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act.
The maximum sentence is six years, but Salman's lawyers requested a minimal sentence and early probation, while the prosecution was asking for the maximum quantum of punishment. If Salman had been sentenced to less than three years, he could have been immediately granted bail and given a month to appeal his sentence at a higher court. However, since he was given a sentence of more than three years, he was taken into custody and held at Jodhpur Central Jail after a medical examination, pending further appeals.
Salman was reportedly housed in barrack number 2 of the Jodhpur prison, with just a curtain separating him from rape accused and self-styled godman Asaram. Sources said Salman refused the simple jail fare of dal and roti and accepted Asaram’s offer to share his food, which is brought from a nearby ashram every evening. The actor, however, refused when Asaram offered him his mattress, preferring to sleep own his own rug.
Also Watch
Both the defence and prosecution will present further arguments at 10:30 am tomorrow, Saturday, and the Judge will also peruse relevant documents before making his decision. This means that Salman will be spending at least another night in Jodhpur Central Jail, if not more.
The Jodhpur court pronounced its verdict in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case on Thursday, in which Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam were accused. While Saif, Sonali, Tabu and Neelam were acquitted by the court, Salman was convicted Under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act. The court delivered a sentence of five years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 to the actor.
The Bollywood stars had landed in Jodhpur on Wednesday ahead of the court hearing. The movie stars were accused of poaching blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain movie. They were accused of killing two blackbucks, hunting of which is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act.
The maximum sentence is six years, but Salman's lawyers requested a minimal sentence and early probation, while the prosecution was asking for the maximum quantum of punishment. If Salman had been sentenced to less than three years, he could have been immediately granted bail and given a month to appeal his sentence at a higher court. However, since he was given a sentence of more than three years, he was taken into custody and held at Jodhpur Central Jail after a medical examination, pending further appeals.
Salman was reportedly housed in barrack number 2 of the Jodhpur prison, with just a curtain separating him from rape accused and self-styled godman Asaram. Sources said Salman refused the simple jail fare of dal and roti and accepted Asaram’s offer to share his food, which is brought from a nearby ashram every evening. The actor, however, refused when Asaram offered him his mattress, preferring to sleep own his own rug.
Also Watch
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|England
|6
|3
|3
|12
|2
|Australia
|5
|4
|6
|15
|4
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Canada
|1
|3
|4
|8
|6
|Scotland
|1
|2
|2
|5
|7
|New Zealand
|1
|2
|0
|3
|8
|Wales
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Despite Injury Setback, MD Nidheesh's IPL Dream Comes True with Mumbai Indians
- WhatsApp Update: Now You Can ‘Lock’ Voice Recordings on Android App
- Dwayne Johnson Delays Wedding To Rock His New Baby
- Sonakshi Sinha Takes Inspiration From Katrina Kaif For Her Latest Photoshoot; See Pics
- Anupam Kher Unveils First Look From The Accidental Prime Minister; See Pictures